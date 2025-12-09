Seth Meyers Pokes Fun at His Own Emmy Record While Roasting Trump’s Obsession With the Award | Video

Seth Meyers took a quick detour to roast himself, and “Late Night” as a whole, during Monday night’s “A Closer Look” segment, specifically calling out his losing track record at the Emmys.

The NBC host largely devoted the segment to making fun of President Trump for accepting the first-ever FIFA Peace Prize, saying that the only reason he got it is because he’s been obsessed with awards for years. Trump’s most coveted award for quite some time was an Emmy, and Meyers quickly reminded the audience of the time the president started walking to the stage before a winner was called, because he was that confident, only to not actually win it.

“Oh, to be that immune from embarrassment,” Meyers said. “If I stood up and started walking for an Emmy I did not win, I would not stop walking until I had submerged myself in the Pacific Ocean. Of course, I would never stand up early, because if I’ve learned one lesson in showbiz, it’s that when Seth Meyers gets nominated for an Emmy, his evening does not end holding an Emmy.”

From there, Meyers took a quick look at his own record, asking the crew to play a car horn sound effect for every Emmy he’s been nominated for but lost. After five blaring horns, Meyers cut it off.

“We can stop there. I’m not gonna make you sit through 33 car horns,” he assured.

Meyers then requested that the sound crew play a sound effect of a duck quacking for every Emmy he’s won instead. There were only two quacks.

“Two wins, 33 losses! Pretty bad record for the Emmys, but not bad for a Jets coach!” Meyers joked.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.