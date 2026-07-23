Tom Holland Becomes First Person to Vomit on ‘Hot Ones’: ‘You Can Use That!’

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Tom Holland reached a rare, though perhaps not quite coveted, milestone.

While appearing on Thursday’s episode of “Hot Ones” alongside his “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” and “The Odyssey” co-star Jon Bernthal, Holland completed the gauntlet of notoriously spicy wings only to vomit on camera while filming the show’s outro.

You can watch the moment yourself in the video below.

Tom Holland has become the first person to actually vomit on the set of ‘HOT ONES’.



“I love being the first!” pic.twitter.com/r6yoKrSB2B — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 23, 2026

In the closing moments of the episode, Holland and Bernthal are told they’re rolling and begin fanning their mouths from the heat of the wings. Seconds later, Holland begins coughing and then keels over to the ground throwing up.

“Let’s go!” Bernthal screams elated. “Take a picture of that!”



Holland, recovers quickly and begins laughing to the point of tears. “You can use that!” Holland jokes adding that he “didn’t get any on his clothes.”



As Bernthal asked if anyone had ever puked on set before, host Sean Evans said that he might be the first.

Elsewhere in the episode, it was Bernthal’s turn to be the butt of the joke. While describing making their first film together, 2017’s “Pilgramage,” Holland explained that Bernthal said he was going to go method to play his mute character by not talking for the duration of the shoot. Much like the vomit, the words eventually spilled out of him during a hilarious mishap with a waitress and a lemon for his salmon.

The two star in Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” which is in theaters now and “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” which lands in theaters July 31.