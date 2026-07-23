Tom Holland Says Jon Bernthal Failed to Go Method During Their First Film Together: ‘Just a Pretentious Actor’

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Tom Holland tried to help Jon Bernthal go method during their first movie together. It did not go well.

While on Thursday’s “Hot Ones” to promote both “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” and “The Odyssey,” Holland was asked about working with Bernthal together for the first time since 2017’s “Pilgrimage.” In the film, the pair played best friends and Bernthal’s character was mute so he decided not to talk once the production started. He wanted to lean on Holland for help with his attempt at method acting and things quickly sputtered out.

“I was his best friend in the movie. And like three or four weeks before we started shooting, we’d become good friends,” Holland explained. “We were hanging out and then all of a sudden he’s like, ‘Listen, dog. I’m going to have to do this. I’m not going to talk. I’m going to go full method. I’m not doing it. I’m going to need your help. I’m going to need to lean on your shoulder.’ I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, whatever, man. Like, if that’s what you want to do, that’s what you want to do.’”

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He continued: “And then for like two weeks, not a peep out of him. And we all know Jon Bernthal. We all love Jon Bernthal. My man loves to talk. So we’re sat at restaurants and he’s writing down his food, and these are regular restaurants in Ireland, and I’m having to be like, ‘I’m sorry about my friend. He’s just a pretentious actor.’”

As Holland and Bernthal continued going to restaurants, eventually the writing down orders became a problem. A miscommunication between what he wanted, and what the waitress brought him made Bernthal crack and stop his method silent treatment.

“Then one day we were in a restaurant, and he had salmon and he wrote down, ‘Can you ask for some lemon for my salmon,’” Holland finished. “So I said to the lady, ‘Excuse me, can I have some lemon please for his salmon?’ And maybe she misheard me or something. She came and brought this lemon and dropped it in his drink, in his water. Then immediately he was like, ‘All right, f–k it. I’m talking again.’”

The two’s “Hot Ones” interview proved as chaotic as expected. They argued about whether the U.K. or America has a wider range of accents and then Holland capped the show by puking during the goodbye after having a rough go of the spicy wings throughout the episode.

The two star in Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” which is in theaters now and “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” which lands in theaters July 31.

You can watch their full interview in the video above.