Tom Holland Details the Differences Between Christopher Nolan and Marvel Sets

Tom Holland compared the differences between working on a Christopher Nolan set and the set of a Marvel movie.

Speaking Tuesday with the 100 Questions channel, Holland was asked by host Tom Simons what differences he noticed while working on Nolan’s set for “The Odyssey” compared with his experiences on the sets of Marvel’s “Spider-Man” and “Avengers” films. Much of it, he said, came down to Nolan having much of the filmmaking process planned in advance and preferring to do things practically.

“I’d say Chris is probably a lot more practical,” Holland said. “You know, there’s a lot more preparation, shall we say? The Marvel sets, they prepare a lot, but they’re a little bit more fluid. Sometimes we come to set without scripts and stuff like that, and you’re having to improvise and try and find ways to tell the story. Whereas Chris’s script, I don’t think it really changed at all from the first time I read it to the movie that you saw yesterday.”

You can watch the moment yourself in the video below.

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He added: “He’s a real advocate for practical effects. All of the things you’re seeing in the movie is what’s happening in camera. For example, scenes like the Circe sequence, that’s animatronics and clever camera angles and a bunch of actors that are really game to do something really complicated. You’re not watching a CGI sequence there.”

Throughout the press tour for “The Odyssey,” a number of the film’s actors have commented on what it’s like being a part of Nolan’s films and how strict the set can be. While on Brittany Broski’s “Royal Court” YouTube show last week, Matt Damon and Anne Hathaway listed off a number of the “commandments” that everyone abides by on the director’s sets.

“Thou shalt work hard,” Damon offered, to which Hathaway quipped, “Thou shalt not wear Uggs.”

Oh yeah, that’s a good one,” Damon agreed. “He hates Uggs. I think they just symbolize leisure in a way that he’s not comfortable with.”

He added, “Thou shalt not sit down. There are no chairs on set.”

Hathaway followed up: “Thou wilt be fed. However, lunch shall not linger.”

Damon finished, joking, “Thou shalt not watch playback. Because there shall be none.”