Brittany Broski Reflects on Hosting the Vanity Fair Oscars Red Carpet as an Influencer: ‘It Has Been Strange’

Brittany Broski looked back on her “strange” but rewarding experience as one Vanity Fair’s influencer hosts on its annual Oscars Party red carpet, sharing that she’s learning to “lock in” on these encounters professionally while still getting used to being a genuine fan in such spaces.

On Wednesday’s episode of “The Broski Report,” the popular creator, singer and talk show host touched on her stint running interviews for Vanity Fair on Hollywood’s biggest night. Broski explained that while her success on shows like “Royal Court” has her more confident talking to celebrities, she still felt the need to especially “lock in” for the gig.

“As such a hyperactive fan of so many things, it has been strange to be like, ‘Let me lock the f–k in,’ right?” she said, using her “Royal Court” episode with Harry Styles as an example. She added that she’s always looking for ways to improve her performance at opportunities like the Vanity Fair party, explaining that she held a meeting with her team the next morning to download on how it all went.

“I want to keep doing this for a very long time and just want to keep getting better,” she said. “So kind of immediately after, the next morning, I had a big call with my team and I was like, ‘OK, what can I improve?’ And we had a big, constructive call. You don’t get better or keep getting these opportunities by being like, ‘Oh, well that was good enough.’ You know what I mean? Like I think that there is this innate ability there to just be a conversationalist and open that door for, like, ‘Let’s talk about something stupid and fun’ — and then how do you take that and mold it into, you know, what Conan does.”

That led to a whole hilarious breakdown of Broski’s viral interaction with Oscars host Conan O’Brien on the Vanity Fair carpet. Watch the full “Broski Report” episode below:

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Influencer interviewers on red carpets earned some heat following Oscars Sunday. Jake Shane in particular had some shots taken at him after interviews with both Damson Idris and Julia Fox about the film “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You” went viral.

For Shane, he’d said before his time on the Vanity Fair carpet that he should not be considered a journalist and that when actors come on his show he is open to editing out parts of the interview that they don’t want made public.

“I didn’t go to school for journalism. There are real journalists out there asking real, thoughtful, hard questions,” Shane said. “What I am having with people is a conversation. You can say that’s journalism, but it’s not hard-hitting.”