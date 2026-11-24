IATSE Local One, the union that represents Broadway stagehands, reached a tentative agreement with The Broadway League on Tuesday, avoiding a strike that likely would have shut down productions during the busy holiday season.
The previous agreement between IATSE Local One and The Broadway League, which represents theater owners and producers, expired July 26. According to the IATSE website, Local One sought wage and benefit increases for its members. The new agreement still needs to be ratified at the next Local One membership meeting in December.
However, the contract fight continues for Theatrical Wardrobe Union, IATSE Local 764. Wardrobe workers unanimously voted Sunday to authorize a strike as they continue working without a contract. However, no strike has been called at this time.
Local 764’s agreement with The Broadway League also expired on July 26.
“Among the major unresolved issues are wages and a longstanding gender pay gap affecting Broadway wardrobe workers,” IATSE said in a press release Tuesday. “Wardrobe work on Broadway has historically been performed predominantly by women and paid at significantly lower rates than stagehand classifications historically held predominantly by men. Although recent negotiations have narrowed that gap, Local 764 department heads today must work nearly 45 percent longer to earn pay comparable to workers in similar department-head roles.”
The holidays are traditionally Broadway’s busiest season, as tourists flock to New York City for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s.
IATSE, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, represents 170,000 technicians, artisans and craftspeople in the entertainment industry in the United States and Canada.