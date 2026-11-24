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IATSE Local One, the union that represents Broadway stagehands, reached a tentative agreement with The Broadway League on Tuesday, avoiding a strike that likely would have shut down productions during the busy holiday season.

The previous agreement between IATSE Local One and The Broadway League, which represents theater owners and producers, expired July 26. According to the IATSE website, Local One sought wage and benefit increases for its members. The new agreement still needs to be ratified at the next Local One membership meeting in December.