‘Downstate’ Broadway Review: Bruce Norris Proves Again That He’s a Great Playwright

For a Broadway audience, playwright Bruce Norris could have weighted the theatrical playing field slightly more. He could have written a play about a recovery house for MAGA Republicans. Instead, he has written a play about child sex offenders. Norris’ play “Downstate” opened Sunday at Booth Theatre after productions at Off Broadway’s Playwrights Horizons, Chicago’s Steppenwolf and London’s National Theatre.

“Downstate” takes place in a church-run residence for sex offenders who live in a house that is continually being vandalized. Those concerned (and often violent) neighbors have also joined forces to expand the safety-zone perimeter around a local school that will have the effect of restricting even further the mobility, not to mention the grocery-shopping habits, of these four men convicted of sex crimes against minors. The warning about the new law comes courtesy of Ivy (Liza Colon-Zayas), a case worker who shows little sympathy for her charges. She’s just one woman against four men, but Ivy has the law on her side and wears it like an AR-45 bulletproof body armor.

Norris also uses Ivy’s status in the legal system to toy with our sympathies. As precise as a metronome, this playwright’s exposition drops one fact after another regarding just how little freedom these men retain after serving considerable prison sentences. No cellphones, no internet access, no credit cards, no female visitors, no alcohol — the list is itemized, each restriction methodically spaced and delivered throughout the two hours and 30 minutes of this two-act play. Somewhere in the second act, the police monitor wrapped around their ankles becomes the least of these men’s problems.

Act 1 hits an early climax when Ivy sits down to talk with one of those sex offenders. Felix (Adrian Martinez) wants to cross state lines to visit his dying sister, but he seriously jeopardizes that needed permission by visiting the local library to go online to look at his teenage daughter’s Facebook page on her birthday. Martinez takes the soap opera of Felix’s life and turns it into real tragedy. In the light of his very dramatic performance, there’s seemingly nothing good about Colon-Zayas’ portrayal of a bad cop.

Norris not only knows how to construct a play, he also knows how to write a devastating one-liner, and the one he gives Ivy to eviscerate Felix’s life story is nuclear. It’s nice to report that Ivy’s response to Felix — something about her husband’s love for his golden retriever – will not be the last time in “Downtown” that a fiery retort scorches the uneven playing field. Norris is an equal-opportunity playwright, however. The sex offenders get more than their share of verbal bombs.

Ivy’s visit to the house — Norris quickly teaches us not to call it a “home” — is far less fraught than visits from Andy (Thomas Sadoski) and Em (Cassie Beck), the married couple who show up to confront the now wheelchair-bound Fred (Francis Guinan). In his adolescence, Andy was sexually abused by Fred, his piano teacher, and so much psychological damage remains that his wife appears only slightly less traumatized by those harrowing episodes than the victim himself.

Contrary to what would be expected, this “talk” between Andy, Em and Fred remains uncommonly civilized, and for a couple of reasons. Fred is never less than receptive to what Andy and Em tell him. While the wheelchair as a sympathy prop helps, Guinan doesn’t need it. This actor quickly emerges as everyone’s favorite teacher/uncle/priest, a role Guinan works like a big ball of wax to dull the thornier aspects of his character’s past behavior. Norris also lightens the moment with extraordinary humor, most of it delivered through cellphone interruptions and numerous bathroom breaks from Fred’s housemates.

Fred has a mighty in-house defender in one of the house’s other inmates, the flamboyant Dee (K. Todd Freeman). The writing and the performances meld here to create one of those rare extended moments in the theater. What transpires is so personal, so painful that you may find yourself feeling guilty for chronic eavesdropping. By far the smartest guy in the house, Dee can twist logic to make sense of his every desire, and with the precision of an expert armsman, he comes way too close to exposing what may be Andy’s real motive for his visits to this particular house. Norris never stops messing with an audience’s expectations.

The actor Al’Jaleel McGhee completes the quartet of doomed sex offenders. A gung-ho entrepreneur who earned himself a degree in business while in prison, Gio is the one most likely to escape this neighborhood prison. Norris, however, has a sly way of turning every character’s asset into a liability.

Obviously, this is a rave review. But there are caveats. “Downstate” was better, even more disturbing under the direction of Pam Mackinnon in its 2022 Off Broadway incarnation. Joe Mantello now directs, and fortunately he has kept Freeman and Guinan on board. Mantello delivers equally memorable performances from newcomers Sadoski, Martinez and Colon-Zayas.

Norris laces “Downstate” with a lot of dark humor, and now and then it is laugh-out-loud funny. But not that often. Cassie Beck has too much fun with Em’s distress in the play’s opening scene. As Gio’s ditzy girlfriend, Ivy Wolk appears to be auditioning to be one of the Pigeon sisters in the upcoming Broadway revival of “The Odd Couple.” And playing Gio, Al’Jaleel McGhee too often tries to match Wolk’s over-the-top performance. He turns more than one of his scenes into a bravura monologue that inspires applause from the audience. Gio is a sex offender. He is not a stand-up comic.

That noted, the best play of 2022 is now the best revival to appear on Broadway in 2026.