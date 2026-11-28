Bronson Reed, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star, has died at 38.

Reed’s real name was Jermaine Haley. WWE announced his death on Friday, Nov. 27 from “medical complications.” The organization did not elaborate further.

“Jermaine was a larger-than-life figure in WWE, but more importantly, a devoted family man, and a beloved colleague,” WWE said in a statement posted online.

WWE is devastated to announce that Jermaine Haley, known to WWE fans as Bronson Reed, passed away earlier today.



Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Jermaine’s family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/5ttxdSi3kb — WWE (@WWE) November 28, 2026

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Jermaine’s entire family, including his pregnant wife, Paige, their daughter, as well as his friends, co-workers and fans,” the statement continued.

Bronson wrestled on the independent circuit in his native Australia before being signed by WWE in 2019, per Yahoo! Sports. He was associated with The Vision wrestling stable that includes Logan Paul.

His last event was the WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia early this month. Reed wasn’t part of the Crown Jewel card but interfered in a match. He was tossed out of the ring by wrestler Oba Femi and onto a table. Reed reportedly sustained multiple broken and a lacerated kidney which left him hospitalized in Saudi Arabia, according to Sports Illustrated.

The wrestling community was stunned by Reed’s death, and many took to social media to mourn him.

I’m at a loss for words. This is so incredibly devastating https://t.co/RKgvAGPjRH — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) November 28, 2026

“I’m at a loss for words,” wrote Lexi Cabrera. “This is so incredibly devastating.”

Really heartbreaking to hear about this… Bronson was a great human being who you could tell loved what he did and I’ll never forget sharing conversations about Japanese wrestling especially when Vader vs Kobashi was playing on tv at the PC. My thoughts and condolences are with… https://t.co/LxPkBJmmnv — Brooks Jensen (@BrooksJensenWWE) November 28, 2026

“Really heartbreaking to hear about this,” added Brooks Jensen. “Bronson was a great human being who you could tell loved what he did.”