Hulk Hogan Remembered for His Legendary Impact on Wrestling by Donald Trump, Sylvester Stallone and More

Celebrities, fellow wrestlers and the President of the United States have all chimed in following the death of iconic WWE and WCW wrestler Hulk Hogan.

Thursday morning, TMZ reported the death of the American entertainment figure and Real American Freestyle commissioner at the age of 71. According to TheWrap’s previous reporting, the wrestler was carried onto a stretcher from his home in Clearwater, Florida, early on Thursday. Operators stated that his death was related to a cardiac arrest.

Celebrities and friends of Hogan’s went on social media Thursday to remember the WWE legend.

A significant number of politicians chimed in following the news of Hogan’s passing, including both President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

“We lost a great friend today, the ‘Hulkster.’ Hulk Hogan was MAGA all the way — Strong, tough, smart, but with the biggest heart,” Trump said on Truth Social. The post was later shared by the official White House account on X. “He gave an absolutely electric speech at the Republican National Convention, that was one of the highlights of the entire week. He entertained fans from all over the World, and the cultural impact he had was massive. To his wife, Sky, and family, we give our warmest best wishes and love. Hulk Hogan will be greatly missed!”

Likewise, several of Hogan’s fellow wrestlers remembered their peer on their social accounts. Triple H, The Undertaker and Ric Flair were among the number that posted words of remembrance.

“WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away,” the organization’s official X account posted. “One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends and fans.”

Sylvester Stallone went on Instagram to remember Hogan, who appeared alongside the movie star in “Rocky III” as “The Ultimate Male” Thunderlips.

You can view more posts remembering the late Hogan below:

WWE would not be where it is today without the larger-than-life characters that compete in the ring … and few, if any, loomed larger than Terry “Hulk Hogan” Bollea.



He was the archetype of what it meant to be a “Superstar” – a global sensation that inspired millions to work… pic.twitter.com/wXpgFvAhHA — Triple H (@TripleH) July 24, 2025

The wrestling world has lost a true legend. His contributions to our business are immeasurable and for that I am appreciative.



Thank you, Hulk Hogan. pic.twitter.com/aV4gdTcq4S — Undertaker (@undertaker) July 24, 2025

HULK HOGAN – THE GREATEST OF ALL



Can’t thank you enough for all that you did for me and for wrestling fans all over the world. I loved you and I will miss you.



My friend, Terry Bollea, RIP pic.twitter.com/DoM4tGaRHT — Sting (@Sting) July 24, 2025

I Am Absolutely Shocked To Hear About The Passing Of My Close Friend @HulkHogan! Hulk Has Been By My Side Since We Started In The Wrestling Business. An Incredible Athlete, Talent, Friend, And Father! Our Friendship Has Meant The World To Me. He Was Always There For Me Even When… pic.twitter.com/rOWLakMjr4 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) July 24, 2025

R.I.P Hulkster, thank you for opening up doors for so many people in the business including myself. There would not be a Kurt Angle, without the American Made, Hulk Hogan. My heart and prayers go out to his family. We lost a real icon today. pic.twitter.com/HgUqiNXKBb — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) July 24, 2025

I had the privilege of knowing and working with @HulkHogan Hogan for over 40 years.

Hulk was a dear friend and member of our WWE family. His legacy in and out of the ring will always be remembered. He was one of a kind!



My thoughts and prayers are with his family, his… pic.twitter.com/JY70HYfTwx — Linda McMahon (@Linda_McMahon) July 24, 2025

RIP Hulk Hogan



Terry Bollea was the first mainstream megastar in pro wrestling. He was the face of sports entertainment & elevated pro wrestling to a whole new level. I had the opportunity to work with Hulkster a few times over the years & enjoyed my interactions with him. My… pic.twitter.com/zJf0jOi7NK — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 24, 2025

What the fuck brother! RIP Legend. Always appreciated your kind words and encouragement. Hulk Hogan brought WWE to the masses globally. Rest easy — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 24, 2025

R.I.P to a legend. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 HULK HOGAN pic.twitter.com/Hjt7ncnhvO — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 24, 2025

Hulk Hogan was a childhood hero and a true American original. Larger than life. He inspired generations of young kids and was a global symbol of our national culture.



My condolences to his family and loved ones.



Rest in Peace to a REAL AMERICAN. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) July 24, 2025

Hulk Hogan was a great American icon. One of the first people I ever truly admired as a kid.



The last time I saw him we promised we’d get beers together next time we saw each other.



The next time will have to be on the other side, my friend! Rest in peace. — JD Vance (@JDVance) July 24, 2025

The Hulkster was a true 1 of 1 American icon. A part of America died today. Rip to a true legend. 🇺🇸 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) July 24, 2025

We all have fond memories of @HulkHogan. From my childhood in the ‘80s, to campaigning with him last year, I always saw him as a giant in stature and in life. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/FfRSmlc8Ko — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) July 24, 2025

Hulk Hogan was a true legend. I was fortunate to work with him a couple of times, including this memorable one. It was easy to do a Hulkster impersonation when, like millions of guys my age, I'd practiced it in the mirror a thousand times growing up. #RIPHULKHOGAN https://t.co/8iRfUDy0D8 pic.twitter.com/h7Un65D7KD — Kane (@KaneWWE) July 24, 2025

Hogan’s sudden passing comes only three days after Fox Nation acquired television rights to his Real American Freestyle wrestling tournament. Hogan founded Real American Freestyle in April alongside Chad Bronstein and Terri Francis. The first matchup was set to air Aug. 30.

Hogan left an indelible mark on the world of professional wrestling, helping take the WWF from a regional wrestling enterprise into the household name that is now the WWE. However, the wrestler’s career was also mired by multiple scandals and controversies.

At the 2024 Republican National Convention, Hogan officially announced his endorsement for Trump’s reelection campaign. Hogan later spoke at a Trump rally at Madison Square Garden in Oct. 2024.