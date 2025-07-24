Hulk Hogan Remembered for His Legendary Impact on Wrestling by Donald Trump, Sylvester Stallone and More

Celebrities, fellow wrestlers and the President of the United States have all chimed in following the death of iconic WWE and WCW wrestler Hulk Hogan.
Thursday morning, TMZ reported the death of the American entertainment figure and Real American Freestyle commissioner at the age of 71. According to TheWrap’s previous reporting, the wrestler was carried onto a stretcher from his home in Clearwater, Florida, early on Thursday. Operators stated that his death was related to a cardiac arrest.
Celebrities and friends of Hogan’s went on social media Thursday to remember the WWE legend.
A significant number of politicians chimed in following the news of Hogan’s passing, including both President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.
“We lost a great friend today, the ‘Hulkster.’ Hulk Hogan was MAGA all the way — Strong, tough, smart, but with the biggest heart,” Trump said on Truth Social. The post was later shared by the official White House account on X. “He gave an absolutely electric speech at the Republican National Convention, that was one of the highlights of the entire week. He entertained fans from all over the World, and the cultural impact he had was massive. To his wife, Sky, and family, we give our warmest best wishes and love. Hulk Hogan will be greatly missed!”
Likewise, several of Hogan’s fellow wrestlers remembered their peer on their social accounts. Triple H, The Undertaker and Ric Flair were among the number that posted words of remembrance.
“WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away,” the organization’s official X account posted. “One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends and fans.”
Sylvester Stallone went on Instagram to remember Hogan, who appeared alongside the movie star in “Rocky III” as “The Ultimate Male” Thunderlips.
You can view more posts remembering the late Hogan below:
Hogan’s sudden passing comes only three days after Fox Nation acquired television rights to his Real American Freestyle wrestling tournament. Hogan founded Real American Freestyle in April alongside Chad Bronstein and Terri Francis. The first matchup was set to air Aug. 30.
Hogan left an indelible mark on the world of professional wrestling, helping take the WWF from a regional wrestling enterprise into the household name that is now the WWE. However, the wrestler’s career was also mired by multiple scandals and controversies.
At the 2024 Republican National Convention, Hogan officially announced his endorsement for Trump’s reelection campaign. Hogan later spoke at a Trump rally at Madison Square Garden in Oct. 2024.