Brooklyn Beckham Breaks Silence on Fallout With Parents David, Victoria: ‘I Do Not Want to Reconcile’

Brooklyn Beckham came forward about the fallout with parents David and Victoria Beckham on Monday after months of speculation about their fraying relationship.

The model and photographer took to his Instagram story Monday, sharing paragraphs-long accounts of moments where his parents “manipulated the press” to paint a positive portrait of their family and how they tried to “ruin his relationship” with his now wife Nicola Peltz.

“I have been silent for years and have made every attempt to keep these matters private. Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed,” Brooklyn wrote on his Instagram story. “I do not want to reconcile with my family. I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life.”

“Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they’ll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade,” he wrote.

Beckham detailed one incident in particular where his parents’ allegedly attempted to “ruin his relationship” with Peltz ahead of their 2022 wedding. He said that his mom Victoria canceled making Peltz’s dress “in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design.”

He added that weeks before the couple’s ceremony, his parents “repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name.” Beckham also noted that his mother “hijacked” his first dance with his wife.

“Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me,” he wrote. “She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.”

The post came following months of strain between the extended Beckham family, including allegations of being blocked on social media and the Peltz-Beckhams noticeable absence from Beckham family holidays or events, like Victoria’s 2025 Netflix documentary.

Beckham said that these moments illuminate how his “family values public promotion and endorsements above all else. Brand Beckham comes first.”

TheWrap has reached out to David and Victoria Beckham for comment.

As for Beckham’s relationship with his father David, he wrote that he and his wife traveled to London for his 50th birthday last May but were “rejected for a week” when they attempted to spend one-on-one time with him. Beckham claimed that his dad only agreed to see him at his party with a hundred guests or if Peltz was not invited.

Both David and Victoria Beckham released documentaries with Netflix, documenting their rise to fame and family life. David’s “Beckham” four-part docuseries came out in October 2023, and “Victoria Beckham” came out two years later.