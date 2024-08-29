David Beckham unpacked the details of what was going on behind the scenes that led up to telling his wife, Victoria Beckham, to be upfront about her family’s background during the filming of their Netflix documentary “Beckham.” He added that the incident infuriated director Fisher Stevens.

“He was angry. He was angry with me. Fisher, I love Fisher. He apparently wanted me out the house, and that particular day was Victoria’s first day of filming,” Beckham explained during his interview with Sean Evans for “Hot Ones.”

“When she was sat there, the door was closed, and I was about to leave for the office, but I made a coffee, and then I saw a spare set of headphones so I put the headphones on and I heard Fisher talking about the whole, our parents and our upbringing,” Beckham continued.

“Then, all of a sudden, I heard her say, ‘We’re working class.’ In that moment, I was like, ‘OK,’ I headed to the door. I opened the door and I saw Fisher’s face, and he was not happy. So that’s really, I was like, ‘Be honest.’ The camera guys were so amazing because, literally panned over to me at the door and that was really a moment that kind of went viral. But Fisher was not happy.”

In the couple’s four-part series, the soccer star and the Spice Girl open up about the origin of their romance. And in Episode 1 — titled “The Kick” — the two have a mild back-and-forth over Victoria’s account of her family’s wealth while she was growing up. At the time, Victoria — who was known in her legendary girl group as Posh Spice — was explaining what attracted her to Beckham, mentioning that she would attend his games just to “see” him.

“I think, also, we both come from families that work really hard. Both of our parents work very hard,” she said. “We’re very working class.”

Her words apparently prompted Beckham to step in and correct his wife, pointing out that her background wasn’t as humble as she was implying.

“Be honest,” Beckham said.

The moment instantly became a meme.

In addition to breaking down that scene, Beckham also explained that the most shocking realization for him from the documentary was the amount of footage and new information he learned about pivotal incidents that happened during his career.

“For instance in the ’98 Wold Cup, I hadn’t seen a lot of the footage,” Beckham said. “I hadn’t seen the manager at the time come out and say what he said. It was the first time I’d seen it. I’d never saw one our England fans stood outside the pub saying, ‘Yeah, we hung that noose up there. And we took the dummy down.’ That was quite shocking for me.”

“Beckham” dropped on Netflix on Oct. 4.