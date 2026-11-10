Carrie Coon Hopes HBO Doesn’t Get ‘Soft Around the Edges’ After Skydance Merger

Carrie Coon is worried HBO will get “soft” following the Paramount and Warner Bros. merger.

In an interview with Elle published Tuesday, Coon explained that she had real concerns with what was going to happen to HBO after the big merger. She said that corporate consolidations were “corrosive for art, because it leads to gatekeeping and censorship” and that she hoped that HBO could weather that storm.

“I’m an HBO gal,” Coon said. “I’m very eager to see how HBO comes out of this: if they can have that same identity of making challenging, interesting, and edgy work, or if we’re going to get soft around the edges everywhere. I mean, I’m not interested in that. None of us are interested in that. So I hope they can maintain some identity inside of the merger, but no, it’s bad for everybody. It’s just basic economics. When three big companies are running the show, we’re going to pay more, and we’re going to get less.”

Coon has spent years making one stellar TV show after the next at HBO. She is currently starring in her fourth season on HBO’s period piece “The Gilded Age.” She also starred as Nora Durst in “The Leftovers.” Now, she’s just hoping those kind of stories can keep being made at the network she has made a home.

Coon’s interview was far-reaching and she also touched on actors and actresses who are on a quest to appear as ageless as possible for as long as possible. While she said “women should do what they want to do to feel their best, to not be depressed” she added that she does feel less watching a performance where someone’s face isn’t moving.

“When I see an actress who’s so far down the road that I do experience their face not moving, I don’t have as much empathy for them in their performance. I don’t have the mirror neurons. And my baseline is, ‘Oh, I see your fear. You’re afraid to die, and you’re afraid to get old.’ And for me, every choice you make is coming out of that fear. I personally am not interested in living my life from that place. I’m not interested in making artistic choices from that place, because I would rather come to terms with the fact of my death, which will happen, because I don’t want to be unprepared.”