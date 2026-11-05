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Carrie Coon Applauds Taylor Swift’s ‘Very Good’ Impression of Her ‘Gilded Age’ Character: ‘She’s So Bertha’

“I didn’t see it that night, and then I woke up to thousands of text messages,” the HBO actress recalls

Carrie Coon appears as a guest on the Nov. 4, 2026 edition of "The Tonight Show" (NBC)
Carrie Coon appears as a guest on the Nov. 4, 2026 edition of "The Tonight Show" (NBC)
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Carrie Coon had nothing but good things to say Wednesday night about Taylor Swift‘s impression of her character, Bertha Russell, from “The Gilded Age.”

Last year, Swift stopped by “The Tonight Show” and opened up about her love of the HBO series and Coon’s performance in it. In that same interview, she even launched into an impression of her character Bertha, which made waves online last October (as most things involving Swift typically do).

During Coon’s “Tonight Show” visit Wednesday night, Jimmy Fallon re-upped the clip of Swift’s impression, which garnered some immediate praise from the actress. “She’s very good,” Coon replied.

“I didn’t see it that night [last year], and then I woke up to thousands of text messages and Instagram, being like, ‘Can you believe it?!’” she added. “I have to say, it’s very good.”

Coon went on to draw some parallels between Swift and her “Gilded Age” character, the ambitious matriarch of the show’s new money Russell family. “It’s the right affectation,” she said of the impression. “She’s so Bertha. I mean, she’s such an entrepreneur.”

“Bertha would be like Taylor Swift if she was living today,” Coon argued, before conceding, “Well, maybe not the singing.”

Coming off Matt Damon and David Letterman’s surprise, blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo appearance in the “Gilded Age” Season 4 premiere last week, Fallon asked Coon whether or not she thinks Swift should be the next star to show up in the HBO series.

“I think she should!” Coon said. She went on to reference Swift’s cameo in this year’s Mariska Hargitay-hosted Emmy Awards, telling Fallon, “I saw her cameo at the Emmys when she was doing the ‘SVU’ send-up. She was really great. I feel like she’d be an excellent nemesis.”

McKenna Grace (Credit: Britta Pedersen/Getty Images)
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Alex Welch

Alex is an Audience Writer at TheWrap, based in Los Angeles. He has been covering the entertainment industry since 2013. Before joining TheWrap in 2025, he worked as a critic and reporter for A.frame, Digital Trends, Inverse, IGN, Looper, and multiple other outlets. A lifelong cinephile, he dreams of one day being invited to the…

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