Mckenna Grace Recalls Best Advice Carrie Coon Gave Her on Set

Mckenna Grace won’t forget one of the first pieces of advice Carrie Coon ever gave her.

While talking with Cosmopolitan, the “Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” star was asked the best advice a veteran actor ever gave them. With almost no hesitation, she called out something Coon told her years ago when they were on-set together filming one of the “Ghostbusters” sequels.

“I remember when I was a kid, Carrie Coon told me that I’m allowed to ask to go to the bathroom,” Grace recalled. “It’s like, which I feel like is a weirdly like – you don’t expect.”

She added: “I mean it’s for sure like, you don’t expect being so nervous, like sitting on set and if they don’t get the shot, then it’s going to ruin the day. And if I don’t do this and if I go and ask to use the bathroom, I’m just going to sit here and pee myself at this point because then I’m not going to mess up everybody else’s day.”

Coon and Grace starred alongside one another in 2021’s “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” and again in 2024’s “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.” Coon played Callie Spengler and Grace played her daughter, Phoebe.

While Grace’s career has been very steady for years, it has blown up in the last few. She stars as Maysilee Donner in the aforementioned “Hunger Games” prequel, which tells the story of Haymitch Abernathy’s victory in the second Quarter Quell. She was also cast as Daphne in the upcoming “Scooby-Doo” series for Netflix.

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“Sunrise on the Reaping” opens in theaters on Friday, Nov. 20.