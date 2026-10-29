‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ Is ‘Easily the Best’ in the Franchise, First Reactions Say

Initial reactions to “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” are in after the Francis Lawrence-directed film had its red carpet premiere in London Wednesday, and some are praising the movie as “easily the best film” in the franchise.

The highly anticipated new “Hunger Games” prequel stars Joseph Zada as the younger version of Woody Harrelson’s Haymitch Abernathy, the champion of the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Quarter Quell. And, from what is being said on social media, Zada’s performance as Haymitch is likely to send him into superstardom.

“‘SUNRISE ON THE REAPING’ is easily the best film in the Hunger Games franchise,” Nerds of Color author Nikita Francois said on Wednesday. “Joseph Zada is electrifying as Haymitch, and the cast is true to the characters we’re introduced to in the book. Filled with all-fire, it’s a MUST-SEE in theaters.”

Collider’s Perri Nemiroff expressed a similar sentiment, writing on X, “The ‘Hunger Games’ franchise remains a favorite. ‘THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING’ rocks a ton of stunning craftsmanship, yet another phenomenal cast and an exhilarating narrative that serves as a powerful reminder that nothing is inevitable and it is possible to break a bad machine.”

“One of the biggest highlights? Joseph Zada,” she added. “I had high hopes for him after watching ‘We Were Liars,’ but he had my jaw on the floor time and time again during ‘Sunrise on the Reaping.’ His ability to capture Haymitch’s warmth and charm and then weave that into the rage and heartbreak the Hunger Games sparks is superb. SO much of this movie is on his shoulders, and he soars tackling every ounce of it. This is only the beginning for Zada.”

Critic Griffin Schiller also had high praise for the “Hunger Games” prequel, dubbing it the “Rogue One/Andor of the franchise.”

“A sobering, yet powerful story of devastating loss and the necessary cost of rebellion for a sunrise we may never see,” he wrote on X. “As a massive fan of the series and especially this book, I couldn’t have asked for a more perfect adaptation. Francis Lawrence beautifully captures the invigorating spark of revolution and the tragedy of Haymitch’s journey, culminating in a resounding gut punch.”

As he went on, he applauded Zada as “a revelation,” adding, “Completely floored by his performance. So charismatic, lovable, tender, and honest; he perfectly captures Haymitch’s love of people, pain, and rebellious spirit. In a series full of incredible performances, his might be the best behind Lawrence. He’s seriously THAT good.”

And that’s just a taste of the high praise doled out online.

The rebellion is sparking with SUNRISE ON THE REAPING. Francis Lawrence continues to breathe new life into this world. The unique production design doesn’t let familiar beats get too dull. Joseph Zada is heartbreakingly radiant as Haymitch. A star is born role #TheHungerGames pic.twitter.com/ezlJ4PV0cM — Lauren (@laurenlamango) October 28, 2026

THE HUNGER GAMES. The genius of SUNRISE ON THE REAPING lies in not stretching the formula, but digging deeper into Panem’s political cruelty. A devastating, mature look at Haymitch’s origins that proves the franchise remains as alive & sharp as day one. Top-tier dystopian cinema. pic.twitter.com/j01opqAux9 — Jairo Jiménez (@jairojimenez_) October 29, 2026

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is a worthy addition to the franchise. Casting is phenomenal (Joseph Zada couldn't be better), it looks and feels terrifyingly real, and it bridges the gap perfectly between the original stories and Ballad. A from me. pic.twitter.com/Npl2MxnLYZ — nina(delphia) (existential dread version) (@ninastarner) October 28, 2026

THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING features some of the best casting of the year as many of the actors breathe new life into familiar characters, making them their own, while preserving the qualities that made them so compelling in the first place. Glenn Close, with her… pic.twitter.com/G2vIUVe8yR — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) October 28, 2026

We’ve seen this all before but #sunriseonthereaping stellar third act pulls the rug out underneath you.



Anchored by terrific performances (Zada is a star), this emotional thriller nails the themes of the cost of revolution and how we all need to play our part. pic.twitter.com/v4lQkVwAlq — Gavin Spoors 🇵🇸 (@supergavigator) October 28, 2026

The new “Hunger Games” prequel stars Zada, Mckenna Grace, Jesse Plemons, Ralph Fiennes, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Billy Porter, among many other notable names.

The official logline reads: “‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ explores Panem 24 years before Katniss’ saga, starting on the morning of the reaping for the 50th Hunger Games, where a young Haymitch Abernathy participates.”

“The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” is set to hit theaters Nov. 20, 2026.