Jennifer Lawrence Outright Confirms Return as Katniss in ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’: ‘It Was So Emotional’

Yes, Jennifer Lawrence is returning at Katniss Everdeen in “Sunrise on the Reaping” this November. After months of dancing around the news, the actress outright confirmed it on the latest episode of “Call Her Daddy.”

During the interview, host Alex Cooper noted that both Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson, who starred opposite Lawrence as Peeta Mellark in the “Hunger Games” franchise, would be returning for the film, and asked what the experience was like. Instead of playing coy, as she did on Josh Horowitz’s “Happy Sad Confused” podcast in January, Lawrence gave a direct response.

“Oh my — unbelievable,” she said. “It was so crazy. Because it was the same crew, it was the same camera guys, the same AD who I’ve worked with a million times too, because I love him. And Josh and Woody, and like, it was so emotional.”

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“Josh and I, like, didn’t walk to the bathroom without our arms around each other,” Lawrence continued. “It was so beautiful.”

Reports of Lawrence and Hutcherson’s return first came back in December of last year, though it was not disclosed at the time if they’d be playing their same characters from “The Hunger Games.”

“Sunrise on the Reaping” is a prequel, set 24 years before the events of the original “Hunger Games” books and films, and tells the story of how Haymitch Abernathy, Katniss and Peeta’s mentor, survived the 50th Hunger Games.

In the “Hunger Games” movies, Abernathy is played by Woody Harrelson, who Lawrence noted will return for the new film as well. But, for the bulk of “Sunrise on the Reaping,” Haymitch will be played by Joseph Zada.

The film is an adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ novel of the same name, which includes a present-day epilogue in which Haymitch speaks to Katniss and Peeta about his past.

You can watch Jennifer Lawrence’s full appearance on “Call Her Daddy” in the video above.