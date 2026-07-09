All 5 ‘Hunger Games’ Movies Will Return to Theaters Ahead of ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’

The Hunger Games are going back in time for the upcoming “Sunrise on the Reaping” prequel, and the rest of the film franchise is following suit.

All five of the existing movies will be returning to theaters this September ahead of the sixth film’s premiere on Nov. 20. “Five films you’ll always remember, back in theaters this September,” Fathom and Lionsgate teased on social media on Thursday.

Debuting in 2012, the four original movies famously starred Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Banks and Woody Harrelson, among others. The initial trilogy of books was then followed by “Songbirds & Snakes,” with a 2023 prequel movie starring Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth.

“Jennifer Lawrence’s performances as the hero Katniss Everdeen in the ‘Hunger Games’ movies were landmark cinematic achievements from 2012-2015. Fathom Entertainment is thrilled to partner once again with Lionsgate in bringing ‘The Hunger Games: All Five Films’ to the big screen Sept. 3-7,” Fathom Entertainment CEO Jason Brenek shared in a statement. “With each film featuring a distinct, theatrical exclusive look at ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,’ this is a must-see series of films for fans.”

“We’re kicking off the countdown to the 50th Hunger Games by inviting audiences back to the theaters to see these epic films on the big screen,” Lionsgate Motion Picture Group president of Worldwide Distribution Kevin Grayson added. “’Sunrise on the Reaping’ is the most highly anticipated ‘Hunger Games’ film yet, and to get ready, we’re proud to partner with Fathom to give audiences the opportunity to experience all five original films together in theaters.”

The sixth film in the franchise will be an origin story for Harrelson’s Haymitch. It stars Joseph Zada, Whitney Peak, Mckenna Grace, Ben Wang, Jesse Plemons, Elle Fanning, Kieran Culkin, Maya Hawke, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Ralph Fiennes and Glenn Close.

Filmmaker Francis Lawrence from the first film notably returns to direct this latest installment as well. All five books were written by Suzanne Collins.

“The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” hits theaters on Nov. 20.