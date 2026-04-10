‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ Drops New Teaser, Reveals First Footage of Fan-Favorite Characters

Remember “The Hunger Games?” The newest teaser for “Sunrise on the Reaping” wants you to.

The 30-second trailer, shared on Friday, compares actors from the original “Hunger Games” four-movie series with the new faces taking over their parts in “Sunrise on the Reaping,” a prequel set during the 50th annual games. As faces like Elizabeth Banks’ and Philip Seymour Hoffman’s fade into Elle Fanning’s and Jesse Plemons’, various characters from the “Hunger Games” series each say the word “remember.” You can watch the trailer below.

New teaser for ‘THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING’.



In theaters on November 20. pic.twitter.com/MLExUhJcVo — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 10, 2026

The trailer continues cutting through footage of the original four films, sharing brief glimpses of “Sunrise on the Reaping” ahead of its November release. After showing Ralph Fiennes take over as President Snow (a role previously played by Donald Sutherland and Tom Blyth), the teaser cycles through a series of iconic “Hunger Games” shots before ending on footage of Woody Harrelson and Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy.

“The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” is based on the prequel novel “Sunrise on the Reaping,” written by “Hunger Games” scribe Suzanne Collins in 2025. The dystopian book focuses on the 50th Hunger Games, or the second Quarter Quell, which saw double the usual 24 tributes enter the deadly games. One of those 48 tributes was Haymitch Abernathy, who would become a mentor to Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) and Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson) 24 years later.

Lawrence and Hutcherson will both appear in the film, marking the first time they’ve played these characters since 2015’s “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2.” Also in the cast are Mckenna Grace, Ben Wang, Maya Hawke, Kieran Culkin, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Glenn Close, Billy Porter and Lili Taylor, among others. Francis Lawrence directed the film, while Billy Ray wrote the adapted screenplay.

“The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” releases in theaters on Nov. 20, 2026.