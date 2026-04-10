Home > Culture & Lifestyle > Culture

Why Tom Cruise Put a Massive Shovel in the Desert for Coachella

Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s “Digger” is set to hit theaters this October

Tom Cruise poses with his Honorary Academy Award on stage during the 16th Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles on November 16, 2025. (Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images)
Tom Cruise poses with his Honorary Academy Award on stage during the 16th Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles on November 16, 2025. (Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images)

Tom Cruise has taken “Digger” to Coachella 2026 — sort of.

The “Mission: Impossible” star commemorated the first day of this year’s Coachella music and arts festival in Indio, California, by unveiling a massive model of a shovel set up near the festival’s desert grounds. The actor shared a photo of the installation Friday morning on X with its coordinates and the caption, “In DIGGER We Trust.”

Little is known right now about “Digger,” Cruise’s first non-franchise film since 2017’s “American Made.” Directed by “Birdman” and “The Revenant” filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu, the film has been described as a satirical black comedy. Its purposefully vague synopsis teases that it follows “the most powerful man in the world” as he races to prove that he is humanity’s savior before the very disaster he unleashed destroys everything.

In addition to Cruise, the film’s ensemble cast includes Sandra Hüller, Jesse Plemons, Sophie Wilde, Riz Ahmed, Emma D’Arcy, Robert John Burke, Burn Gorman, Michael Stuhlbarg, John Goodman and others. The film is set to hit U.S. theaters in October.

This past December, Warner Bros. released a brief, 49-second teaser for the film, which features a physically unrecognizable Cruise as he dances along the railing of an oceanside pier wearing cowboy boots and swinging a shovel just like the one set up near Coachella this week.

Plus, “Digger” is not the only Hollywood title trying to capitalize on the festival’s popularity. Last week, HBO announced it would be hosting a special screening of the “Euphoria” Season 3 premiere on the festival grounds at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sunday, April 12. The event makes “Euphoria,” which returns this week from a four-year hiatus, the first TV series to screen a premiere episode at Coachella.

That’s in addition to the regularly scheduled performances of Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, Karol G, KATSEYE, The Strokes, Addison Rae, David Byrne, Young Thug, Wet Leg and many more.

Coachella 2026 runs April 10-12 and 17-19, while “Digger” is slated to hit theaters on Oct. 2.

"Euphoria" (HBO Max)
Read next:
'Euphoria' Sets Season 3 Premiere Screening at Coachella

Alex Welch

Alex is an Audience Writer at TheWrap, based in Los Angeles. He has been covering the entertainment industry since 2013. Before joining TheWrap in 2025, he worked as a critic and reporter for A.frame, Digital Trends, Inverse, IGN, Looper, and multiple other outlets. A lifelong cinephile, he dreams of one day being invited to the…

Comments