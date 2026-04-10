Why Tom Cruise Put a Massive Shovel in the Desert for Coachella

Tom Cruise has taken “Digger” to Coachella 2026 — sort of.

The “Mission: Impossible” star commemorated the first day of this year’s Coachella music and arts festival in Indio, California, by unveiling a massive model of a shovel set up near the festival’s desert grounds. The actor shared a photo of the installation Friday morning on X with its coordinates and the caption, “In DIGGER We Trust.”

Little is known right now about “Digger,” Cruise’s first non-franchise film since 2017’s “American Made.” Directed by “Birdman” and “The Revenant” filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu, the film has been described as a satirical black comedy. Its purposefully vague synopsis teases that it follows “the most powerful man in the world” as he races to prove that he is humanity’s savior before the very disaster he unleashed destroys everything.

In addition to Cruise, the film’s ensemble cast includes Sandra Hüller, Jesse Plemons, Sophie Wilde, Riz Ahmed, Emma D’Arcy, Robert John Burke, Burn Gorman, Michael Stuhlbarg, John Goodman and others. The film is set to hit U.S. theaters in October.

In DIGGER We Trust. 33.711°N, 116.233°W pic.twitter.com/EcK9vLuqtC — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) April 10, 2026

This past December, Warner Bros. released a brief, 49-second teaser for the film, which features a physically unrecognizable Cruise as he dances along the railing of an oceanside pier wearing cowboy boots and swinging a shovel just like the one set up near Coachella this week.

Plus, “Digger” is not the only Hollywood title trying to capitalize on the festival’s popularity. Last week, HBO announced it would be hosting a special screening of the “Euphoria” Season 3 premiere on the festival grounds at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sunday, April 12. The event makes “Euphoria,” which returns this week from a four-year hiatus, the first TV series to screen a premiere episode at Coachella.

That’s in addition to the regularly scheduled performances of Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, Karol G, KATSEYE, The Strokes, Addison Rae, David Byrne, Young Thug, Wet Leg and many more.

Coachella 2026 runs April 10-12 and 17-19, while “Digger” is slated to hit theaters on Oct. 2.