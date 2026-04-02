‘Euphoria’ Sets Season 3 Premiere Screening at Coachella

For any Coachella go-ers sad to miss the Season 3 premiere of “Euphoria” next weekend, HBO has answered the call with a special screening at the music festival.

With “Euphoria” debuting its third season on Sunday, April 12, from 9 to 10 p.m. ET/PT — during the peak of Coachella’s third day of Weekend 1 — HBO will host a special screening for fans right from the festival grounds.

HBO will screen the Season 3 premiere on Sunday, April 12, at approximately 11:59 p.m. PT from the campgrounds, following the final performance of the night, marking the first television series to screen a premiere episode at Coachella.

The screening is open to festival attendees on a first-come, first-served basis, with a festival wristband required to access. While an exact location has not yet been revealed, fans are encouraged to follow the @euphoria social media accounts on Instagram for updates.

Anticipation has been mounting for the Euphoria Season 3 premiere since Season 2 concluded in February 2022. The eight-episode season will roll out weekly on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and stream on Max.

The official logline for “Euphoria” Season 3 is as follows: “A group of childhood friends wrestle with the virtue of faith, the possibility of redemption and the problem of evil.”

“Euphoria” Season 3 stars Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, the late Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje and Toby Wallace, among others. Returning guest stars include Colman Domingo, Dominic Fike, Nika King, Alanna Ubach, Sophia Rose Wilson, Melvin Bonez Estes, Daeg Faerch, Paula Marshall, Zak Steiner and Marsha Gambles.

“Euphoria” is created, written, directed and executive produced by Sam Levinson.