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‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Trailer Teases Cassie and Nate’s Wedding, a Maddy Reunion and Rue Back in Trouble

The latest trailer previews Zendaya being interrogated by police ahead of the drama’s return on April 12

Sydney Sweeney and Alanna Ubach in "Euphoria" Season 3 (Credit: HBO Max/YouTube)
Sydney Sweeney and Alanna Ubach in "Euphoria" Season 3 (HBO/YouTube)

The gang’s all here for the latest “Euphoria” Season 3 trailer.

Zendaya as Rue explains that the third season sees the rag tag group five years after the events of Season 2. Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi) are getting married, Lexi (Maude Apatow) is a screenwriter at Warner Bros. and Jules (Hunter Schafer) works as an escort to wealthy men.

The latest trailer showed Cassie somberly walking down the aisle with her mother on her wedding day. Cassie later reveals to Nate that her ex-best friend and his ex-girlfriend Maddy (Alexa Demie) has been helping her with her OnlyFans business.

Rue has found herself in trouble yet again. The addict made her way to Mexico and landed herself in an interrogation with police authorities. Her sponsor Ali Muhammed (Colman Domingo) gives her some sage advice.

“You want to undo the evil you’ve done,” Domingo said. “Start by changing yourself.”

“I’m trying,” Rue replied.

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The second trailer also reunites Jules and Cal Jacobs (Eric Dane) at a bar year’s after their sexual relationship. The third season of the HBO series was one of Dane’s last projects before his death.

Watch the trailer here:

Zendaya, Schafer, Elordi, Sweeney, Demie and Apatow return for Season 3 alongside Dane, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Toby Wallace, Domingo, Dominic Fike, Nika King, Alanna Ubach, Sophia Rose Wilson, Melvin Bonez Estes, Daeg Faerch, Paula Marshall, Zak Steiner and Marsha Gambles.

“Euphoria” will return for its third and final season on HBO Sunday, April 12.

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Tess Patton

Tess joined TheWrap as the company’s first reporting fellow in 2024. Tess is from Birmingham, Alabama and attended the University of Southern California, graduating with degrees in theatre and journalism. She also served as the executive editor for Annenberg Media, closely overseeing coverage of campus protests amidst the Israel-Hamas War.

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