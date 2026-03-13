Singer Labrinth Blasts ‘Euphoria,’ Columbia Records in Cryptic Post Saying He’s Done With Entertainment Industry

Labrinth shared Thursday that he is walking away from the entertainment industry, issuing an expletive-filled message for his label, Columbia Records, and HBO’s “Euphoria,” which he has worked extensively on.

The British singer-songwriter, who is best known for creating the signature sound for Sam Levinson’s teen drama, including the show’s anthem “All For Us” featuring Zendaya, took to Instagram Thursday evening and wrote, “I’m done with this industry. F–k Columbia. Double f–k ‘Euphoria.’ I’m out. Thank you and good night x.”

However, he did not share the motivation behind his decision. A representative for HBO did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Labrinth’s declaration came exactly a month before “Euphoria” Season 3 is set to return on HBO after a four-year hiatus. He was previously tapped to work alongside legendary composer Hans Zimmer on the new season, with Labrinth expressing his excitement for the collaboration just last year.

“Another chapter in the ‘Euphoria’ universe!” Labrinth wrote at the time. “So great to join Hans, one of my heroes in film score, and bring some new magic to this new season. Love x.”

Zimmer noted in his own statement, “Labrinth’s music has shaped the show’s identity and I’m looking forward to contributing to the ongoing story and helping shape this new season through music.”

Season 3 picks up five years after the events of Season 2, with the new season’s trailer previously introducing viewers to the new lives for the main cast. Namely, Zendaya’s Rue is south of the border in debt to drug dealer Laurie, Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Nate (Jacob Elordi) are an engaged couple, Jules (Hunter Schafer) is an art school student, Maddy (Alexa Demie) is an aspiring talent agent and Lexi (Maude Apatow) is a showrunner’s assistant to guest star Sharon Stone.

In addition to Zendaya, Schafer, Elordi, Sweeney, Demie and Apatow, Season 3 sees the return of the (recently deceased) Eric Dane, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Toby Wallace, Colman Domingo, Dominic Fike, Nika King, Alanna Ubach, Sophia Rose Wilson, Melvin Bonez Estes, Daeg Faerch, Paula Marshall, Zak Steiner and Marsha Gambles.

Yet, a number of fan favorites exited “Euphoria” amid the long break, including Barbie Ferreira, Storm Reid, Javon Walton and Austin Abrams. Angus Cloud, who played drug dealer Fezco, died from an accidental overdose in 2023.

“Euphoria” will return for its third season on HBO on April 12.