‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Trailer Nabs Nearly 100 Million Views in 2 Days, Breaking HBO Max Record

There’s certainly still an appetite for “Euphoria,” with its Season 3 trailer tallying up nearly 100 million views within its first 48 hours.

With the massive numbers, the trailer, which was released Wednesday morning, has become HBO Max’s most-watched original series trailer. The success for the trailer alone comes as viewers anticipate the long-awaited return for “Euphoria,” which finished airing its second season in February 2022.

Picking up five years after the events of Season 2, the Season 3 trailer introduced viewers to the new lives for the main cast: Zendaya’s Rue south of the border in debt to drug dealer Laurie, Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Nate (Jacob Elordi) as an engaged couple, Jules (Hunter Schafer) as an art school student, Maddy (Alexa Demie) as an aspiring talent agent and Lexi (Maude Apatow) as showrunner’s assistant to guest star Sharon Stone.

“A few years after high school, I don’t know if life was exactly what I wished, but somehow, for the first time, I was beginning to have faith,” Rue said in the trailer, before Laurie pulls up with her armed squad to remind her of her debts.

Life isn’t any better in the suburbs, with Cassie taking on a new gig as a cam girl, much to the chagrin of Nate, who now works in construction. “My bride-to-be is spread eagle on the internet,” Nate said.

Zendaya, Schafer, Elordi, Sweeney, Demie and Apatow return for Season 3 alongside Eric Dane, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Toby Wallace, Colman Domingo, Dominic Fike, Nika King, Alanna Ubach, Sophia Rose Wilson, Melvin Bonez Estes, Daeg Faerch, Paula Marshall, Zak Steiner and Marsha Gambles.

“Euphoria” will return for its third season on April 12.