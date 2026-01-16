‘The Traitors’ Season 4 Premiere Outpaces Season 3 With 638 Million Minutes Viewed, per Nielsen

“The Traitors” Season 4 is off to a strong start, with viewership during the debut week outpacing that of Season 3.

During the week of Jan. 5, which included the Season 4 launch on Jan, 8, “The Traitors” tallied up 638 million viewing minutes on Peacock, per preliminary figures from Nielsen.

“The Traitors” ranked as the week’s No. 1 streaming original reality title, with the series scoring an at least 72% bigger audience than any other unscripted title during the week.

The Season 4 launch, which saw Peacock drop the first three episodes of the reality series, saw significant growth from the Season 3 debut, which tallied 499 minutes watched during the week of Jan. 6, 2025, when the first three episodes of Season 3 launched. At the time, the viewership boosted “The Traitors” to rank as the week’s most-watched unscripted series.

It should be noted that while both Season 4 and Season 3 released their first three episodes at once before shifting to a weekly release, the show now includes a larger library than the previous year. An exact breakdown on how viewing was concentrated on new episodes is not yet available.

As expected, “The Traitors” was quite buzzy on social media, with Season 4 tallying up 32.5 million video views across Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, YouTube and X since its launch, per Peacock.

Additionally, since “The Traitors Official Podcast,” hosted by Bob the Drag Queen and Boston Rob Mariano, debuted alongside Season 4, the companion podcast has ranked as the top show in the after show genre on Apple Podcasts and has consistently been in the Top 10 in the TV/Film category.

The cast for Season 4 includes Natalie Anderson, Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho, Mark Ballas, Rob Cesternino, Stephen Colletti, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Ron Funches , Maura Higgins, Donna Kelce, Kristen Kish, Tara Lipinski, Dorinda Medley, Tiffany Mitchell, Monét X Change, Eric Nam, Michael Rapaport, Rob Rausch, Lisa Rinna, Caroline Stanbury, Ian Terry, Colton Underwood, Johnny Weir and Porsha Williams.

New episodes of “The Traitors” Season 4 debut on Peacock every Thursday at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET.