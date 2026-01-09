‘The Traitors’ Season 4: Every Player Murdered or Banished So Far

Note: This story contains spoilers from “The Traitors” Season 4.

“The Traitors” is finally back for a new season full of conniving scheming and heartless betrayals.

Featuring a cast full of reality stars, from gamers from “Survivor” and “Big Brother” to personalities from “The Real Housewives” and “Love Island” universe, as well as some other media figures, “The Traitors” Season 4 will slowly narrow down its contestants as the traitors “murder” faithfuls and the group banishes suspected traitors nearly every episode.

The plot thickened this season with the introduction of a new “secret traitor,” whose identity was kept a secret from both the existing traitors this season — “Real Housewives” stars Lisa Rinna and Candiace Dillard Bassett as well as “Love Island USA” Season 6 alum Rob Rausch — as well as the audience. It wasn’t until Donna Kelce was banished in Episode 3 that she revealed herself as a traitor, proving her fellow players’ suspicions right.

Keep reading to find out all the “Traitors” contestants who have been “murdered” or banished so far. This list will be updated as new episodes come out.

Ian Terry (“Big Brother”) – Murdered/Faithful

The “Big Brother” alum was the first player from “The Traitors” Season 4 to be “murdered” and didn’t make it to the first breakfast — a fate that made it so that Dorinda Medley could enjoy her first breakfast at the castle after her early elimination in Season 3.

Porsha Williams (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”) – Banished/Faithful

During the first roundtable, Williams was banished after receiving a majority vote from her fellow players. “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star’s name was thrown into the mix by Ron Funches after a few slip ups.

Rob Cesternino (“Survivor”) – Murdered/Faithful

The “Survivor” alum became a target of the traitors after suggesting they were scheming a murder in plain — which they were, of him — becoming the second player to be murdered.

Donna Kelce (“Mama” Kelce) – Banished/Traitor

After “Mama” Kelce’s name was thrown around during the first roundtable, the NFL mom was banished by a nearly unanimous vote, which paid off for the faithfuls as Kelce revealed she was, in fact, a traitor. What only her follow traitors and the audience knows, however, is that she was a secret traitor, meaning that her identity was not known by the other traitors until that reveal.

“The Traitors” Season 4 airs new episodes Thursdays on Peacock.