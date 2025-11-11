‘The Traitors’ Season 4 Trailer Teases New Cast, Challenges and Backstabbing at Every Turn

The game’s afoot (again) in the first trailer for “The Traitors” Season 4.

A quarter of a million dollars is on the line this time, and the season’s competitors each seem intent on adopting different strategies to come out on top. “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna teases in the trailer, “I think I’m gonna play this game in a way that maybe no one’s ever played it,” while “The Bachelor” star Colton Underwood promises that the whole cast will be “throwing haymakers right from the beginning.”

However, none of the season’s contestants seem as competitive — or ruthless — as “The Real Housewives of Dubai” star Caroline Stanbury, who succinctly outlines her plan around the trailer’s 56-second mark. “You keep your eye on the prize and backstab them at every turn,” Stanbury says. It’s a moment that stands in stark contrast to Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir’s declaration later on that he is going try to win “The Traitors” with “love and kindness.”

You can check out the “Traitors” Season 4 trailer yourself below.

In addition to Rinna, Underwood, Stanbury and Weir, the “Traitors” Season 4 cast includes Candiace Dillard Bassett (“The Real Housewives of Potomac”), Donna Kelce, Dorinda Medley (“The Real Housewives of New York”), Eric Nam, Ian Terry (“Big Brother”), Kristen Kish (“Top Chef”), Rob Cesternino (“Survivor”), Mark Ballas (“Dancing with the Stars”), Maura Higgins (“Love Island USA Aftersun”), Michael Rapaport (“Prison Break”), Monét X Change (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”) and Natalie Anderson (“Survivor”).

Porsha Williams (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”), Rob Rausch “(Love Island USA”), Ron Funches (“Loot”), Stephen Colletti (“Laguna Beach”), Tara Lipinski, Tiffany Mitchell (“Big Brother”) and Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho (Survivor) round out the season’s cast. At this year’s Emmy Awards, host Alan Cumming offered some insight into how he prepares for each new “Traitors” season.

“I really SWAT up on who all the players are, because mostly, usually I don’t really know them, so I get a lot of material,” Cumming revealed. “I learn everything I can about these people and their backgrounds.” The “Traitors” host is, of course, not only set to headline the series’ forthcoming fourth season but also the first season of its all-civilian iteration, which is set to begin production in 2026.

“The Traitors” Season 4 premieres Jan. 8 on Peacock.