Hans Zimmer Joins ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Music Team as Labrinth Returns

Hans Zimmer has joined the music team for “Euphoria” Season 3.

The legendary “Interstellar” and “Dune” composer will spearhead the music for the upcoming third installment of the HBO drama series, alongside Labrinth, who returns to the Sam Levinson series.

“It’s an honor to join this incredible team of storytellers led by the visionary Sam Levinson,” Zimmer said in a statement. “Together, they have crafted such a bold and moving series that has meant so much to audiences. Labrinth’s music has shaped the show’s identity and I’m looking forward to contributing to the ongoing story and helping shape this new season through music.”

Today, Zimmer is largely known for his large, booming scores attached to big-budget films. The director recently provided the music for “F1,” and his work will soon be heard on Apple TV+’s Jason Momoa historical drama “Chief of War.” Zimmer was a longtime collaborator with esteemed director Christopher Nolan, though the two split professionally when Zimmer signed on to score “Dune” over “Tenet.” Nolan has worked with composer Ludwig Göransson on his three movies since.

Labrinth previously composed the score for “Euphoria’s” first two seasons. In the second season’s fourth episode, Labrinth makes an appearance to perform the song “I’m Tired” alongside Zendaya. Labrinth and Zendaya wrote the song alongside Sam Levinson.

“Another chapter in the ‘Euphoria’ universe!” Labrinth said. “So great to join Hans, one of my heroes in film score, and bring some new magic to this new season. Love x.”

The second season of “Euphoria” released in 2022, with a third season currently in production. The third season, which faced multiple delays, began filming earlier this year. Much of the series’ original cast will return for the new season, including Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer and Jacob Elordi — all of whom have gained exponentially in popularity since the series’ beginning. Levinson remains heavily involved with the series.

“It’s a true honor to be working alongside Hans,” Levinson said. “I wrote this season to the score of ‘Interstellar’ and ‘True Romance.’ So he’s been ingrained in the creative DNA since the beginning. I’m really proud of the work Labrinth and I have done in previous seasons and am excited for Hans to push us to new heights.”