‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Casts Rosalía and Marshawn Lynch, Dominic Fike Set to Return

“Euphoria” Season 3 announced its cast on Friday — and some new names are in the mix. Rosalía, Marshawn Lynch and Kadeem Hardison will all join series regulars Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi on the HBO drama’s latest outing, with Dominic Fike also set to return. Notably absent from the new season’s casting news is Storm Reid.

“Euphoria” resumed production this week for its long-awaited third season. The show was marred by delays caused by the COVID pandemic as well as the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Its return comes almost three years after the second season premiered, and for awhile, particularly following the death of actor Angus Cloud, the matter of its return was a big question mark. HBO and Max boss Casey Bloys dispelled rumors concerning a potential cancellation for months.

Returning for Season 3 are original cast members and series regulars Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie and Maude Apatow. Martha Kelly and Chloe Cherry have been bumped up to series regulars and Colman Domingo returns a guest star.

Grammy winner Rosalía and professional footballer Lynch are joining the cast along with Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Toby Wallace, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Kadeem Hardison, Priscilla Delgado, James Landry Hébert and Anna Van Patten.

The eight-episode third season “Euphoria” will have a five-year time jump that takes the characters well out of high school. It is currently set to premiere in 2026.

In the cast statement shared on the “Euphoria” Instagram page, new cast members talked about their excitement to join the project.



“If there’s anything that excites me as much as creating a good melody or writing a great lyric it’s becoming a better performer every day,” Rosalía said about joining the show. “‘Euphoria’ has been my favorite series over the last few years and I couldn’t be happier and more grateful to be acting alongside these incredibly talented people that I admire so much and contributing my ‘granito de arena’ to bring Sam’s vision to reality to make magic.”

“I’m hella juiced about the show and getting a chance to work with the people in front and behind the camera,” Lynch added. “At the end of the day, I’m just thankful for the opportunity.”



“Euphoria” is created, written and directed by Sam Levinson. The show is produced in partnership with A24. Julio C. Perez IV, Marcell Rév, Doniella Davy, Ryan Heffington and Kim Kimble will be returning as crew members. New crew members include Colleen Atwood, Natasha Newman-Thomas and François Audouy.