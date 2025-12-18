Tom Cruise and Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s ‘Digger’ Set for October 2026 | Video

Warner Bros. teases the film as “a comedy of catastrophic proportions”

JD Knapp
Digger
"Digger" (Warner Bros.)

Tom Cruise and Alejandro G. Iñárritu have landed on “Digger” for their upcoming collaboration, with a first-look teaser out Thursday finally revealing the title.

Warner Bros. even touts the film as “a comedy of catastrophic proportions” ahead of its October 2026 release.

The new movie from WB Pictures and Legendary Pictures follows “the most powerful man in the world,” per a logline, who takes on a mission to prove he’s the savior to humanity before it’s too late.

“Let’s f***ing go!” the actor further teased on X.

Cruise will be joined by Sandra Hüller, John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons, Sophie Wilde, Riz Ahmed, Emma D’Arcy, Robert John Burke, Burn Gorman and Pip Torrens. Iñárritu wrote the script with Sabina Berman, Alexander Dinelaris Jr. and Nicolás Giacobone.

Iñárritu and Cruise also produced alongside Mary Parent. Warner Bros. Pictures is handling distribution.

“Digger” drops Oct. 2, 2026.

