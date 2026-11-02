‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ to Screen in 3D Through Lionsgate, Meta Partnership

Lionsgate is teaming up with Meta to bring “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” to audiences in 3D.

The collaboration marks the first time that the Mark Zuckerberg-led tech giant has partnered with a Hollywood studio to convert a feature film into 3D to support its theatrical release.

The 3D conversion was completed in collaboration with the film’s director Francis Lawrence and DNEG, the Academy Award-winning visual effects and animation studio whose Stereo team has been a leader in 3D conversion for more than 15 years.

Following its theatrical release, the film will also be available in 3D on Meta VR Glasses when they launch in the spring. Meta VR Glasses feature a 5K Infinite Display, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos spatial audio and are Imax enhanced.

“From the beginning, we wanted ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ to feel visceral and immersive, pulling audiences deep into Haymitch’s experience,” Lawrence said in a Monday statement. “Adapting the film for 3D gave us another creative tool to bring audiences even closer to his perspective. I’m excited for people to see the film on the big screen and ultimately experience it in an entirely new way on Meta’s VR glasses.”

“With our upcoming VR Glasses, we’re proud to create premium entertainment the way it’s meant to be felt, and Lionsgate is an ideal partner because of the artistic strength and global appeal of its franchises,” Meta Reality Labs Entertainment Head Sarah Malkin added. “’The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ is exactly the kind of cinematic experience that will be phenomenal in theaters, and also showcases what this technology makes possible at home. We’re delighted to work with Lionsgate and Francis Lawrence to bring the film in 3D to audiences around the world.”

Additional Lionsgate titles and availability details will be announced at a later date.

“The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” follows 16-year-old Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) from District 12, beginning on the morning of the reaping for the 50th Annual Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell, the biggest Games yet with twice as many tributes.

Set in the world of Panem 24 years before the events of “The Hunger Games,” the story follows Haymitch into the arena, where he forms an unlikely alliance with fellow tribute Maysilee Donner (Mckenna Grace) and joins a coalition determined to challenge the Capitol’s control under President Snow (Ralph Fiennes). As the competition unfolds, Haymitch risks everything to take down the Games from within the arena, setting in motion the rebellion that will change Panem forever.

Rounding out the film’s cast are Jesse Plemons, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Maya Hawke, Whitney Peak, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Ben Wang. Lawrence, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson serve as producers, with a screenplay from Billy Ray and Michael Lesslie.

Based on the best-selling books by Suzanne Collins, “The Hunger Games” franchise has generated more than $3.3 billion at the global box office across five films and has continued to expand, with a major stage production in London and a theme park attraction in Dubai.

“As we continue to explore new ways for audiences to experience The Hunger Games, we’re thrilled to partner with Meta on this first-of-its-kind collaboration,” Lionsgate Chief Revenue Officer Jim Packer shared. “Francis Lawrence has created an incredible 3D experience for ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,’ and we’re excited for audiences to experience it in theaters and then on Meta VR Glasses. This is a compelling example of how technology can transform existing formats to create fresh, new experiences.”

“The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” arrives in theaters nationwide on Nov. 20.