Taylor Swift Cameos in a Meta ‘SVU’ Sketch With Mariska Hargitay at the Emmys

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Taylor Swift made a cameo at the 78th Annual Emmy Awards Monday night but not as herself.

The pop superstar appeared in a meta pre-taped “Law & Order: SVU sketch with Mariska Hargitay, where she played a rookie detective on the case of whether or not Taylor Swift would appear at the awards show.

Hargitay played her iconic “SVU” role as Olivia Benson leading the charge on the case. She and her colleagues in the Special Victims Unit mapped out how Swift could possibly make an appearance at the awards show.

They detailed all the of the Easter eggs that Swifties could potentially pick up on. Hargitay broke down the numerology that could potentially lead to the popstar’s appearance, including 13 nominations for “DTF St. Louis.” They even connected St. Louis to her husband Travis Kelce.

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The popstar popped in halfway through the sketch as a rookie detective, saying that she doesn’t think that everything is a clue. She said that she thinks everything was hiding in plain sight.

Swift and Hargitay have a strong relationship with one another. The pop singer even named one of her cats, Olivia Benson, who appeared in the sketch. Swift (in character) said that it would not make sense for the popstar to show up this week because her nominations for “The Eras Tour” documentary happened last weekend.

Most recently the duo were spotted together courtside at the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden. The “SVU” star also appeared in Swift’s viral 2015 music video “Bad Blood,” which they also referenced in the sketch.

Hargitay eventually came to the conclusion that TV has been the answer this whole time. She discovered that the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos were actually playing at the same time as the Emmy Awards, so she probably would not show up.

“Maybe she’s going to do one of the cool pre-taped sketch things to support the host,” Swift as the detective added, before quickly rejecting the idea that she woudl sing.

The “SVU” star hosted the 78th Annual Emmy Awards on NBC Monday. The awards show also streamed on Peacock.