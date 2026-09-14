Emmys 2026: Complete Winners List (Updating Live)

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TV’s biggest night is here. The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards take place at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT Monday, Sept. 15, from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, airing live on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

Two 2025 winners, “Hacks” and “The Pitt,” head into the evening with the most nominations: 25 and 24, respectively. But “Widow’s Bay,” the season’s buzziest breakout, has been building momentum and confirmed its might at the Creative Arts Emmys on Sept. 6, where it won eight categories, the most of any nominee. The horror comedy from creator Katie Dippold appears to be coming for your crown, “Hacks.”

The current best drama series title holder, “The Pitt,” is hoping to overcome a serious threat of its own: “Pluribus.” The two shows tied on night 2 of the Creative Arts Emmys, pocketing four wins apiece. HBO Max’s beloved hospital drama beat “Pluribus” for casting and guest actor in a drama series (Ernest Harden Jr.), while “Pluribus” bested its rival for production design, picture editing and sound mixing.

In the limited series category, the wind appears to be in the sails of “DTF St. Louis,” whose six wins from the Creative Arts Emmys indicate voters like it a lot more than the show’s relatively low profile would have suggested. There isn’t as clear a frontrunner in this year’s race as there has been recently with “Beef,” “Baby Reindeer” and “Adolescence,” but having beat Season 2 of “Beef” in acting, writing and directing categories at the Creative Arts Emmys, “DTF St. Louis” is the likely champ here.

Below is the complete list of winners, which we’ll be updating live, so stick around.

Winners of the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“The Bear” (FX)

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

“Margo’s Got Money Troubles” (Apple TV)

“Nobody Wants This” (Netflix)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Shrinking” (Apple TV)

“Widow’s Bay” (Apple TV)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Wonder Man” (Disney+)

Steve Carell, “Rooster” (HBO)

Matthew Rhys, “Widow’s Bay” (Apple TV) **WINNER

Jason Segel, “Shrinking” (Apple TV)

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear” (FX)

Elle Fanning, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles” (Apple TV)

Lisa Kudrow, “The Comeback” (HBO)

Jean Smart, “Hacks” (HBO Max) **WINNER

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Colman Domingo, “The Four Seasons” (Netflix)

Paul W. Downs, “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Harrison Ford, “Shrinking” (Apple TV)

Nick Offerman, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles” (Apple TV)

Stephen Root, “Widow’s Bay” (Apple TV) **WINNER

Michael Urie, “Shrinking” (Apple TV)

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Dale Dickey, “Widow’s Bay” (Apple TV)

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Kate O’Flynn, “Widow’s Bay” (Apple TV) **WINNER

Michelle Pfeiffer, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles” (Apple TV)

Megan Stalter, “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Jessica Williams, “Shrinking” (Apple TV)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael J. Fox, “Shrinking” (Apple TV)

Brett Goldstein, “Shrinking” (Apple TV)

Hamish Linklater, “Widow’s Bay” (Apple TV)

Christopher McDonald, “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Rob Reiner, “The Bear” (FX) **WINNER (previously announced)

Connor Storrie, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Leslie Bibb, “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Jamie Lee Curtis, “The Bear” (FX)

Betty Gilpin, “Widow’s Bay” (Apple TV) **WINNER (previously announced)

Cherry Jones, “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Laurie Metcalf, “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Kaitlin Olson, “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Lauren Weedman, “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Randall Einhorn for “Ballgame” — “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Christopher Storer for “Bears” — “The Bear” (FX)

Andrew DeYoung for “Life Goes By Too F***king Fast, It Really Does” — “The Chair Company” (HBO)

Lucia Aniello for “Hacks (Finale)” — “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Mary Lou Belli for “Give It Arrest” — “The Ms. Pat Show” (BET+)

Hiro Murai for “Welcome to Widow’s Bay!” — “Widow’s Bay” (Apple TV)

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson for “Team Building” — “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin for “Life Goes By Too F***king Fast, It Really Does” — “The Chair Company” (HBO)

Michael Patrick King and Lisa Kudrow for “Valerie Does It All” — “The Comeback” (HBO)

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky for “Hacks (Finale)” — “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Anthony King for “Mergers and Acquisitions” — “Jury Duty Presents: COmpany Retreat” (Prime Video)

Katie Dippold for “Welcome to Widow’s Bay!” — “Widow’s Bay” (Apple TV) **WINNER

Outstanding Drama Series

“The Diplomat” (Netflix)

“The Gilded Age” (HBO)

“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” (HBO)

“Paradise” (Hulu)

“The Pitt” (HBO Max)

“Pluribus” (Apple TV)

“Slow Horses” (Apple TV)

“Your Friends and Neighbors” (Apple TV)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise” (Hulu)

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses” (Apple TV)

Mark Ruffalo, “Task” (HBO)

Rufus Sewell, “The Diplomat” (Netflix)

Noah Wyle, “The Pitt” (HBO Max) **WINNER

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Carrie Coon, “The Gilded Age” (HBO)

Chase Infiniti, “The Testaments” (Hulu)

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat” (Netflix)

Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus” (Apple TV) **WINNER

Zendaya, “Euphoria” (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Patrick Ball, “The Pitt” (HBO Max)

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV)

Shawn Hatosy, “The Pitt” (HBO Max)

Gerran Howell, “The Pitt” (HBO Max)

Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses” (Apple TV)

Tom Pelphrey, “Task” (HBO) **WINNER

Carlos-Manuel Vesga, “Pluribus” (Apple TV)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Taylor Dearden, “The Pitt” (HBO Max)

Fiona Dourif, “The Pitt” (HBO Max)

Allison Janney, “The Diplomat” (Netflix) **WINNER

Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt” (HBO Max)

Sepideh Moafi, “The Pitt” (HBO Max)

Julianne Nicholson, “Paradise” (Hulu)

Karolina Wydra, “Pluribus” (Apple TV)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Colman Domingo, “Euphoria” (HBO)

Ernest Harden, “The Pitt” (HBO Max) *WINNER (previously announced)

Jeff Hiller, “Pluribus” (Apple TV)

Jeff Kober, “The Pitt” (HBO Max)

Jonathan Pryce, “Slow Horses” (Apple TV)

Bradley Whitford, “The Diplomat” (Netflix)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Brittany Allen, “The Pitt” (HBO Max)

Tal Anderson, “The Pitt” (HBO Max)

Tina Ivlev, “The Pitt” (HBO Max)

Miriam Shor, “Pluribus” (Apple TV)

Merritt Wever, “The Gilded Age” (HBO)

Shailene Woodley, “Paradise” (Hulu) **WINNER (previously announced)

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Salli Richardson for “My Mind Is Made Up” — “The Gilded Age” (HBO)

Hanelle M. Culpepper for “Exodus” — ”Paradise” (Hulu)

Noah Wyle for “12:00 p.m.” — “The Pitt” (HBO Max)

Vince Gilligan for “We Is Us” — “Pluribus” (Apple TV)

Saul Metzstein for “Scars” — “Slow Horses” (Apple TV) **WINNER

Salli Richardson for “Out Beyond Ideas of Wrongdoing and Rightdoing, There Is a River” — “Task” (HBO)

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Peter Ackerman and Debora Cahn for “Amagansett” — “The Diplomat” (Netflix)

Kirsten Pierre-Geyfman and R. Scott Gemmill for “1:00 p.m.” — “The Pitt” (HBO Max)

Valerie Chu for “12:00 p.m.” — “The Pitt” (HBO Max)

Vince Gilligan for “We Is Us” — “Pluribus” (Apple TV)

Will Smith for “Scars” — “Slow Horses” (Apple TV)

Brad Ingelsby for “A Still Small Voice” — “Task” (HBO)

Outstanding Limited Series

“All Her Fault” (Peacock)

“The Beast in Me” (Netflix)

“Beef” (Netflix)

“DTF St. Louis” (HBO)

“Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette” (FX)

Outstanding Limited Series Actor

Riz Ahmed, “Bait” (Prime Video)

Jason Bateman, “Black Rabbit” (Netflix)

Charlie Hunnam, “Monster: The Ed Gein Story” (Netflix)

Oscar Isaac, “Beef” (Netflix)

Matthew Rhys, “The Beast in Me” (Netflix) **WINNER

Outstanding Actress in a TV Movie/Limited Series

Claire Danes, “The Beast in Me” (Netflix)

Sally Field, “Remarkably Bright Creatures” (Netflix) **WINNER

Carey Mulligan, “Beef” (Netflix)

Sarah Pidgeon, “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette” (FX)

Sarah Snook, “All Her Fault” (Peacock)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series

Jason Bateman, “DTF St. Louis” (HBO)

David Harbour, “DTF St. Louis” (HBO) **WINNER (previously announced)

Richard Gadd, “Half Man” (HBO)

Charles Melton, “Beef” (Netflix)

Richard Jenkins, “DTF. St. Louis” (HBO)

Nick Offerman, “Death by Lightning” (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series

Linda Cardellini, “DTF St. Louis” (HBO) **WINNER (previously announced)

Laurie Metcalf, “Monster: The Ed Gein Story” (Netflix)

Dakota Fanning, “All Her Fault” (Peacock)

Youn Yuh-jung, “Beef” (Netflix)

Joy Sunday, “DTF St. Louis” (HBO)

Constance Zimmer, “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette” (FX)

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series Directing

Jake Schreier for “It Will Stay This Way and You Will Obey” — “Beef” (Netflix)

Lee Sung Jin for “The Comfort, the Inexpressible Comfort” — “Beef” (Netflix)

Jason Bateman for “The Black Rabbits” — “The Black Rabbit” (Netflix)

Steven Conrad — “DTF St. Louis” (HBO) **WINNER (previously announced)

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series

Megan Gallagher for “Episode 8” — “All Her Fault” (Peacock)

Gabe Rotter and Daniel Pearle for “Sick Puppy” — “The Beast in Me” (Netflix)

Lee Sung Jin for “All the Things We’re Never Going to Have” — “Beef” (Netflix)

Mike Makowsky — “Death By Lightning” (Netflix)

Steven Conrad — “DTF St. Louis” (HBO) **WINNER (previously announced)

Outstanding Variety Series

“The Daily Show” (Comedy Central)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” (ABC)

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS) **WINNER

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

“Dancing With the Stars” (ABC)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (MTV)

“Survivor” (CBS)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Traitors” (Peacock) **WINNER