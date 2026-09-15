‘Widow’s Bay’ Makes Emmys History With Most Wins for a Comedy Ever, Breaking ‘The Studio’ Record With 14

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Apple TV’s “Widow’s Bay” broke the record for the most Emmy wins for a comedy series on a single night, scoring 14 wins including Best Comedy Series.

Emmy’s history is short. The record for comedy wins has been set four times since 2020: “Schitt’s Creek” set it with 9 in 2020, “The Bear” reset it at 10 in January 2024, “The Bear” broke its own record with 11 in September 2024, and “The Studio” broke that record with 13 last year.

“Widow’s Bay,” an original horror-comedy series from the mind of Katie Dippold, stars Matthew Rhys as the mayor of a small New England town who is working to prove it’s not haunted. Nevertheless, spooky goings-on plague the town and the mayor.

“Hacks” set the record for the most Emmy nominations for a comedy series with 24 nods this year, but “Widow’s Bay” took the winner’s record.

Here are all the Emmy awards that “Widow’s Bay” won this year:

Outstanding Comedy Series

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy – Matthew Rhys

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy – Kate O’Flynn

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy – Stephen Root

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy – Katie Dippold

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy – Hiro Murai

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy – Betty Gilpin

Casting for a Series (Half-Hour)

Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Music Supervision

Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) or Animation

Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) or Animation

“The Studio” will be back in the mix next year so we’ll see if the “Widow’s Bay” record stands, but the horror series has been renewed for a second season so it’ll have a chance to defend its crown.