Creative Arts Emmys 2026 Night 1 Winners List

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The first night of the Creative Arts Emmys is taking place on Saturday. TheWrap will update the list of winners as the awards are handed out.

This year’s Primetime Emmy Awards are being presented at three separate ceremonies. The first night of the Creative Arts awards, Sept. 5, will feature variety, reality and nonfiction categories, as well as select below-the-line categories. The second Creative Arts show, on Sept. 6, will cover BTL categories for dramas, comedies and limited series, as well as select acting, directing and writing awards.

The televised Primetime Emmy Awards telecast will cover the final 19 categories and will take place on Monday evening, Sept. 14.

The lineup of categories at each of the three shows caused some controversy this year, as several categories — including writing and directing for variety shows and writing, directing and supporting acting for limited series — were moved from their usual spots on the primetime show to one of the nontelevised Creative Arts ceremonies. The DGA, WGA and SAG-AFTRA released a statement that read, in part, “The decision to eliminate these categories from the prime-time broadcast devalues the contributions of the talented people the Academy is meant to honor.”

The first win of the night went to Jimmy Kimmel, who won Outstanding Host for a Game Show for his work on “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” nearly a year after the ABC suspension of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Kimmel was soon joined by fellow (now former) late night host Stephen Colbert, whose digital program “Colbert Before Air” won Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series. “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” later won Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series and Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming (Segment).

“The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny” pulled ahead with an early lead in wins, winning back-to-back awards for Outstanding Music Direction and Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming. That tally was soon tied by “The Traitors,” which took home Outstanding Production Design for a Variety or Reality Series and Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program.

“The Muppet Show,” Disney’s revival led by special guest Sabrina Carpenter, pulled off a trio of wins in Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special, Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special and Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming.

Here is the list of categories for the first Creative Arts show. Winners will be added as each category is announced.

OUTSTANDING HOST FOR A GAME SHOW

“Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,” Jimmy Kimmel

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW

“Jeopardy”

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A VARIETY OR REALITY SERIES

“The Traitors”

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

“The Muppet Show”

OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A DOCUMENTARY/NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

“John Candy: I Like Me”

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION

“The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny”

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY FOR VARIETY OR REALITY PROGRAMMING

“The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny”

OUTSTANDING EMERGING MEDIA PROGRAM

“Uncanny Alley: A New Day”

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

“Love on the Spectrum”

OUTSTANDING INNOVATION IN EMERGING MEDIA PROGRAMMING

“Crafting Crimes”

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

“Ocean with David Attenborough”

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

“The Traitors”

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM COMEDY, DRAMA OR VARIETY SERIES

“Colbert Before Air”

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM NONFICTION OR REALITY SERIES

“Inside the Pitt”

OUTSTANDING COMMERCIAL

“I’m Not Remarkable – Apple”

OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING FOR A VARIETY, NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

OUTSTANDING MAKEUP FOR A VARIETY, NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM

“Saturday Night Live”

OUTSTANDING COSTUMES FOR VARIETY, NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAMMING

“The Masked Singer” and “The Traitors”

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

“The Muppet Show”

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SERIES

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

“The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse”

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A VARIETY SERIES OR SPECIAL

“The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny”

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

“Welcome to Wrexham”

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

“Billy Joel: And So It Goes”

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM

“Ocean with David Attenborough”

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR VARIETY PROGRAMMING

“The Muppet Show”

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR VARIETY PROGRAMMING (SEGMENT)

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

“Sean Combs: The Reckoning”

OUTSTANDING PERFORMER IN A SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

Desi Lydic, “The Daily Show: Desi Lydic Foxsplains”

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR AN UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

“Love on the Spectrum”

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A STRUCTURED REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SERIES

OUTSTANDING HOSTED NONFICTION SERIES OR SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DOCUMENTARY/NONFICTION PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

EXCEPTIONAL MERIT IN DOCUMENTARY FILMMAKING

OUTSTANDING NARRATOR

OUTSTANDING HOST FOR A REALITY OR REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING STRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A SERIES

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL DIRECTION AND CAMERAWORK FOR A SERIES

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL DIRECTION AND CAMERAWORK FOR A SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SERIES

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED)

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE)