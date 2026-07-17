Television Academy Cuts 7 Categories From 2026 Primetime Emmys Telecast

The Television Academy is making this year’s Primetime Emmys seven categories smaller.

The Academy announced Friday that the 78th Emmy Awards telecast on Monday, Sept. 14, will only feature 19 categories, a decrease from last year’s 26. Seven categories will move from the Primetime Emmys telecast to the Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies one week earlier: Writing for a Variety Series, Supporting Actor and Actress in a Limited Series or Movie, Directing for a Limited Series or Movie, Writing for a Limited Series or Movie and Variety Special (Live).

In addition to these six categories moving from the main show, Outstanding Talk Series and Outstanding Scripted Variety Series will be this year combined into a single category, Outstanding Variety Series.

“The Television Academy is committed to delivering a fresh new take on the Emmys broadcast, with a focus on entertainment that celebrates television shows, artists and moments audiences love while honoring excellent work from the past year,” the Television Academy said in a statement. “Given the extraordinary breadth of work recognized each year and the limited time available within a three-hour broadcast, a select number of categories will be moving to the Emmy ceremonies taking place the week prior to the telecast. This thoughtful evolution ensures this year’s NBC ceremony and future broadcasts remain deeply engaging and tailored to the television audience.”

The two Creative Arts ceremonies will take place on Saturday, Sept. 5 and Sunday, Sept. 7. The first will largely focus on reality, variety and nonfiction, while the second will concentrate on below-the-line categories in scripted programming.

The complete list of categories to be presented on each show is available here.

This change comes just one year after the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category brought history to the Emmys telecast. In 2025, Owen Cooper picked up that trophy for his role on “Adolescence,” thus becoming the youngest male actor to ever win an Emmy.

Cooper was joined that night by “Adolescence” supporting actress Erin Doherty, director Philip Barantini and writers Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham as winners in categories that will now be moved to the Creative Arts ceremony. Those awards will now be given out on Sunday, Sept. 6.

Mariska Hargitay will host the 2026 Primetime Emmys on Monday, Sept. 14, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. You can view all the categories presented at that ceremony this year below.

1. Outstanding Comedy Series

2. Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

3. Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

4. Outstanding Drama Series

5. Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

6. Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

7. Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

8. Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

9. Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

10. Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

11. Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series

12. Outstanding Reality Competition Program

13. Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

14. Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

15. Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

16. Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

17. Outstanding Variety Series

18. Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

19. Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series