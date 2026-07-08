Emmy Nominees React: Brett Goldstein Says ‘Get the F–k Out of Here’ After ‘Shrinking’ Nom

Nominations for the 78th Emmy Awards brightened up the Wednesday morning for dozens of actors, writers, directors and below the line creatives whose work was recognized by the TV Academy, including Brett Goldstein who had a characteristically profanity-laden reaction to his nomination for “Shrinking.”

“Ahhhhhhhhhh get the f–k outta here! This is so cool. What an absolute list of stone-cold legends to be a part of. So proud of my ‘Shrinking’ family they are all so f–king good and it’s so lovely to see so many of them recognised by the academy. Proud to be a part of this thank you thank you thank you,” he said in a statement.

His “Shrinking” co-star Jason Segel was more composed.

“I’m really proud to be a part of this amazing team. Every single person pours their heart into making this show, and it is really special to know it is connecting with people,” he said in a statement.

Sepideh Moafi, who earned a nomination for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series in her first season on “The Pitt,” was “over the moon” when TheWrap spoke to her less than two hours after nominations dropped.

“I can’t believe it. I’m still sort of slowly absorbing this information,” Moafi said. “I feel so honored, and just deeply grateful to be part of this ensemble, to be part of this group across all departments, and I don’t say that lightly … everyday that I go to work, I’m just in awe of the level of professionalism and competence across all of our departments and our crew.”

Chase Infiniti, who is “still trying to find the words” for her best actress nomination for “The Testaments,” was elated.

“I truly cannot believe this but am so honored and grateful for this nomination. Thank you so much to the Television Academy for this moment. Thank you to Bruce, Warren, Elisabeth, the incredible team at Hulu, my cast and crew and everyone who touched this project,” Infiniti said in statement. “Playing Agnes has been a dream and to be nominated alongside Carrie, Rhea, Zendaya, and Keri is an honor. I’m still trying to find the words but thank but from the bottom of my heart.”

The nominations also made a significant impact on Nick Offerman, who scored double nominations for his roles in “Margo’s Got Money Troubles” and “Death By Lightning,” “two pats” for which he is “powerfully grateful.”

“I am so powerfully grateful for these two pats on the back, for the many-splendored ‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles,’ thanks to the writing prowess of David Kelley, Eva Anderson and their team, but especially to shine some light on ‘Death By Lightning,’ a resplendent production all sprung from the pen of Mike Makowsky. It’s the writing first,” Offerman said in a statement.

Read more responses from nominees for the 78th Emmy awards below:

Tom Pelphrey, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, “Task”

“I’m honored to be nominated. Very grateful to everyone who worked on “Task”, to HBO, and to the TV Academy. Congrats to all my fellow nominees.”

Hannah Einbinder, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series, “Hacks”

“What can I say? Being recognized by my peers in this way is the cherry on top of the most creatively fulfilling experience of my life. I’m unbelievably honored to be nominated alongside such talented women who I so deeply admire. And of course, I’m especially grateful to Paul W Downs, Jen Statsky, and Lucia Aniello for changing my life 6 years ago. Hacks forever!!!”

Michelle Pfeiffer, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”

“I am so thrilled to be a part of this amazing show and it is an honor to be recognized along with my wonderful Margo family. Congratulations to all of the nominees today!”

Carrie Coon, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, “The Gilded Age”

“I am honored to be recognized in a very tough category, but more importantly, I am so proud of our remarkable company and the best crew in New York for their hard work, both lavish and subtle, which yielded eight nominations for The Gilded Age today—our most ever!”

Dakota Fanning, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthony Series or Movie, “All Her Fault,” and EP on Outstanding Comedy Series, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”

“What an unbelievable morning for my family. The pride I feel at watching my sister shine is hard to put into words, and I also could not be prouder to be partners with her in Lewellen Pictures. David, Elle, Michelle, Nick, Nicole and the entire team behind Margo’s Got Money Troubles so deserves this recognition. I’m equally as overjoyed for the team behind All Her Fault and the indomitable Sarah Snook. And lastly, my deepest gratitude for recognizing me amongst these fierce women who I admire so much. I hoped for my character, Jenny, to be one who women could see themselves in and make them feel less alone. I am so happy that audiences connected with her so deeply. I’m bursting with happiness. Thank you!!!!!”

Nick Offerman, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles,” and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, “Death By Lightning”

“I am so powerfully grateful for these two pats on the back, for the many-splendored ‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles,’ thanks to the writing prowess of David Kelley, Eva Anderson and their team, but especially to shine some light on ‘Death By Lightning,’ a resplendent production all sprung from the pen of Mike Makowsky. It’s the writing first.”

Tal Anderson, Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series, “The Pitt”

“I was so honored just about the possibility of a nomination, and now I’m just shocked. I’m most excited now about being at the event with my Pitt family and celebrating everybody’s accomplishments. I think about that little girl who wanted to be seen, and I can’t believe this, really. I’m so grateful to the Television Academy and everyone who voted to elevate my voice this way.”

Tyler James Williams, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, “Abbott Elementary”

“I’m so grateful to the Television Academy for this nomination. Playing Gregory has meant so much to me and getting to do it alongside this incredible cast and crew is something I’ll never take for granted. Thank you for this honor. I’m lucky to be a part of a show that continues to resonate with so many people.”

Mariska Hargitay, Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special,

“My Mom Jayne: A Film By Mariska Hargitay”

“I’m thrilled and deeply moved by these nominations. It’s an emotional moment, because what feels most natural to say is “On behalf of my mom and myself, thank you.” I’m profoundly grateful to have this moment with her. My gratitude also extends to my producer, the truly formidable Trish Adlesic, our nominated cinematographer Tony Hardmon, and the rest of my extraordinary team who shepherded this film into reality.”

Nikki Glaser, Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) and Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special, “Nikki Glaser: Good Girl”

“So I guess I was a Good Girl? I put everything I had into this special and so did Hulu and my entire team made up of dear friends, my partner, and the best crew and production team maybe ever assembled for a comedy special. Thank you to the Television Academy for this nomination. It already feels like a win for all of us, even though we would still like to win please.”

Jonathan Pryce, Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series, “Slow Horses”

“In 1976 I was appearing on Broadway in the play ‘Comedians’ and I met Lee Strasberg. I asked if he had any advice for a young actor on how to keep recreating a role during a long run. He paused briefly before saying “You do it. It’s your job”

Well, I’ve been doing my job for well over 50 years in the company of some wonderful co-workers and it continues to be a joy. Slow Horses and David Cartwright have been a part of that joy and I thank my peers for this nomination.”

RuPaul Charles, Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality Competition Program, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“This wonderful news comes as we are filming the 19th season of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race.’ We are all extremely grateful for the love, the freedom and the employment. On behalf of our brilliant, lovely cast and crew, thank you to the Television Academy for 11 gag-worthy nominations. Everybody say love!”

Meg Stalter, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series, “Hacks”

“I can’t believe how lucky I am to receive this nomination and also be in the most special show with the most special people! I couldn’t do any of this without my team, my incredible partner and God! I’m in shock, but also really deserve this because I’m so pretty!”

Noah Hawley, “Alien: Earth”

“‘Alien: Earth’ has been an extraordinary collaboration, and these nominations are a testament to the remarkable work of our cast, crew, and partners at FX. It’s been a privilege to explore this universe while crafting a story that feels both true to its legacy and original. It’s especially meaningful to see the extraordinary artistry and craftsmanship that brought this world to life recognized by the Television Academy. We’re grateful for this recognition and look forward to continuing the story in Season 2.”

Michael Urie, Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series, “Shrinking”

“To be nominated for an Emmy is a massive honor, but to be recognized for a second consecutive year alongside such an incredible group of actors – especially my brilliant castmate, Dr. Harrison Ford – is truly humbling. In some ways I feel like I didn’t even learn how to act in front of the camera until I met Harrison. He’s taught me so many things – mostly how cool it is to love acting.

I share this nomination with our incredible cast, crew, directors, producers, and especially our writers; their dedication and brilliant scripts are the foundation of everything we do. Playing Brian continues to be the gift that keeps on giving, and I’m so grateful to continue to grow with and alongside him.”

John Wells, R. Scott Gemmill, and Noah Wyle, Outstanding Drama Series, “The Pitt”

“We’re honored by this recognition and so proud of our cast and crew, whose hard work, talent, and dedication made these Emmy nominations possible. We are deeply grateful to the Television Academy, Warner Bros. Television, HBO Max and all the extraordinary medical professionals who make our show possible, and congratulate all of our fellow nominees.”

Debra OConnell, Disney Entertainment Television chair

“It’s incredible, it’s well deserved across the board. It shows what cultural phenomenon [Abbott Elementary and Dancing With the Stars are]. The focus that we have at Disney is to just make sure that we are constantly providing incredible premium programming that’s engaging and really drives a narrative that people can rally around. I think this showing is clear on that. We’re so grateful to Dana Walden for her support and leadership and just her incredible creative touch. And as you can imagine, I’m fortunate to be in the company of John Landgraf and the FX team, Alan Bergman, and our studios team all across Disney Entertainment Television.

It’s about the people and the focus that we have which is fans first. We have the fan favorite shows and I think these are examples of that mission. If you think about how viewers choose to engage with content, we meet those viewers where they are whether that is on streaming or on linear television and you see the results of fan engagement on multiple platforms. We really want to make sure that our content delivers in the way that is very specific to the engagement that we’re seeing. We always want to strive to do our best and with 125 nominations, this is rewarding to our storytellers and our incredible creative partners that deserve this kind of recognition.”

Frank Scherma, Jon Kamen and Chris Kim, Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series, “This Is A Gardening Show”

“They said vegetable gardening would not be televised, turning compost, seeds, patience, and humor into something genuinely funny, thanks to Zach Galifianakis for proving them wrong! And thanks to our friends at Netflix for sharing it with the world! We’re humbly honored to be nominated, the ‘Future is Agrarian.’”

Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr., Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special, “Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr.”

“It’s a profound honor that FINDING YOUR ROOTS has been nominated for its third consecutive Emmy Award. It is a testament to the work of so many dedicated filmmakers, historians, genealogists, and geneticists behind the scenes. It’s also a tribute to PBS as a national institution. I am so proud to continue to hammer out our two most important messages that our deeply divided country needs now more than ever: first, that America is a nation of immigrants and that is what makes our country great. And second, that, despite the forces that try to divide us, at the level of the genome we are all 99% the same.”

Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Outsanding Directing for a Drama Series, “The Gilded Age” and “Task”

“I am overwhelmed and filled with gratitude having received nominations for directing both TASK and THE GILDED AGE, as well as a nomination for THE GILDED AGE for Drama Series. To get to work with Casey Bloys, Francesca Orsi, the HBO family and the likes of Brad Ingelsby, Julian Fellowes, Carrie Coon, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Pelphrey, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, and the entire casts and crews of both shows has been an extraordinary journey.”

Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio, Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/ Nonfiction Program and Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special, “Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man”

“We are beyond thrilled that the Television Academy has honored our film “Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!” with six Emmy nominations! Thank you so much to HBO, our incredible team and most of all to the great one himself, Mel Brooks. We’ve already begun work on the sequel, to be completed in 2126.”

Jeff Probst, Outstanding Host and Outstanding Reality Competition Show, “Survivor”

“After 25 years and 50 seasons, recognition like this means as much as ever. We’re thankful to the Television Academy for this honor and to our fans, whose enthusiasm has allowed us to keep going on this amazing adventure. We’re excited for what’s still ahead!”

Jason Segal, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, “Shrinking”

“I’m really proud to be a part of this amazing team. Every single person pours their heart into making this show, and it is really special to know it is connecting with people.”

Joy Sunday, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, “DTF St. Louis”

“Working on DTF St. Louis was a dream, and thanks to the recognition of the Television Academy it doesn’t seem like I’ll be waking up anytime soon. Congratulations to my brilliant co-stars and collaborators on an outstanding 13 nominations. It was an honor and a gift to work alongside you all and I can’t wait to celebrate you!”

More to come …