Matthew Rhys Is First Lead Actor to Score Double Emmy Nominations Since 1995

There have been many actors who have been recognized twice in the same year at the Emmys. There have been a lot fewer who have been recognized twice in the same year as leads.

Matthew Rhys pulled off this feat on Wednesday, earning nods for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for “The Beast in Me” and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for “Widow’s Bay.” This makes Rhys the first male actor to pick up leading nominations in two of the Emmys big three categories this century.

The last male actor to do so was John Goodman in 1995: one nod for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Special for “Kingfish: A Story of Huey P. Long,” the other for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for “Roseanne.” On Emmys night, those two awards went to Raul Julia for “The Burning Season” and Kelsey Grammer for “Frasier.”

This came at the end of a seven-year streak for Goodman earning “Roseanne” nods. He never won any of them, but he did eventually get an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series in 2007 for “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip.”

Though it’s been 31 years since a male actor has received double leading nods, it’s been only 13 years since a female actor pulled it off. The last woman to do so was Elisabeth Moss, nominated in 2013 for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for “Mad Men” and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Movie for “Top of the Lake.”

Coincidentally, Moss lost the Drama prize to “Homeland” star Claire Danes, who’s nominated this year as Rhys’ co-lead in “The Beast in Me.” The other category Moss was nominated in went to Laura Linney for “The Big C: Hereafter.”

Moss is not the only actress who scored two leading noms this century. Mary-Louise Parker got double nods in 2007 for Comedy (“Weeds”) and TV Movie/Limited Series (“The Robber Bride”). She lost to America Ferrera (“Ugly Betty”) and Helen Mirren (“Prime Suspect: The Final Act”), respectively.

Other performers who have achieved the rare feat are Ted Danson (1984), Daniel J. Travanti (1984) and Mariette Hartley (1983).

Rhys has some tough stats to overcome, since none of these double leading nominees have won either of their awards since miniseries and TV movie were merged into shared acting categories in 1979. Either win for Rhys would be history-making.

Rhys is repped by Anonymous Content.