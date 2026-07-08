Full Emmy Nominations List: ‘The Pitt’ and ‘Hacks’ Lead With Most Nods

“The Pitt” received the most Emmy nominations on Wednesday, picking up 25, which included 13 acting nominations, more than quadruple the number for Season 1. In next place is “Hacks” with 24 nods, followed by 19 for “Widow’s Bay,” the Apple TV breakout freshman comedy series starring Matthew Rhys, a double lead nominee with the limited series “The Beast in Me.”

A second buzzy new series from Apple, the drama “Pluribus,” also had a strong showing with 18 nominations, including lead actress for Rhea Seehorn, supporting actress for Karolina Wydra and supporting actor for Carlos-Manuel Vesga. Four of the seven slots in the supporting actress in a drama category went to cast members from “The Pitt”: Katherine LaNasa, who won in 2025, plus Taylor Dearden, Fiona Dourf and Sepideh Moafi.

One of the surprises of the morning was the lead actor in a comedy series nomination for Yahya Abdul-Mateen II from “Wonder Man,” who took a spot that has been occupied the past three years by Jeremy Allen White from “The Bear.” The once golden FX series has seen its fortunes decline following Season 2, going from breaking nomination records to picking up just eight nods this year — of which just three were for acting: lead Ayo Edebiri and guests Rob Reiner (posthumous) and Jamie Lee Curtis. Jeremy Allen White, who won lead comedy actor in 2024, was shut out.

“The Bear” star Liza Colón-Zayas and “Widow’s Bay” star Jeff Hiller announced the nominees for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards. Earlier on Wednesday morning, NBC’s “Today” revealed nominees in the reality competition and variety series categories, which predictably included “The Traitors,” “Survivor,” “The Daily Show” and “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

The 78th Primetime Awards will take place live at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 14. The show will air on NBC and Peacock and will be hosted by Mariska Hargitay.

Below, the complete list of nominees for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards.

(Missy Schwartz contributed to this report.)

Nominees for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“The Bear” (FX)

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

“Margo’s Got Money Troubles” (Apple TV)

“Nobody Wants This” (Netflix)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Shrinking” (Apple TV)

“Widow’s Bay” (Apple TV)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Wonder Man” (Disney+)

Steve Carell, “Rooster” (HBO)

Matthew Rhys, “Widow’s Bay” (Apple TV)

Jason Segel, “Shrinking” (Apple TV)

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear” (FX)

Elle Fanning, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles” (Apple TV)

Lisa Kudrow, “The Comeback” (HBO)

Jean Smart, “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Colman Domingo, “The Four Seasons” (Netflix)

Paul W. Downs, “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Harrison Ford, “Shrinking” (Apple TV)

Nick Offerman, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles” (Apple TV)

Stephen Root, “Widow’s Bay” (Apple TV)

Michael Urie, “Shrinking” (Apple TV)

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Dale Dickey, “Widow’s Bay” (Apple TV)

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Kate O’Flynn, “Widow’s Bay” (Apple TV)

Michelle Pfeiffer, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles” (Apple TV)

Megan Stalter, “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Jessica Williams, “Shrinking” (Apple TV)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael J. Fox, “Shrinking” (Apple TV)

Brett Goldstein, “Shrinking” (Apple TV)

Hamish Linklater, “Widow’s Bay” (Apple TV)

Christopher McDonald, “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Rob Reiner, “The Bear” (FX)

Connor Storrie, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Leslie Bibb, “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Jamie Lee Curtis, “The Bear” (FX)

Betty Gilpin, “Widow’s Bay” (Apple TV)

Cherry Jones, “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Laurie Metcalf, “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Kaitlin Olson, “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Lauren Weedman, “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Randall Einhorn for “Ballgame” — “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Christopher Storer for “Bears” — “The Bear” (FX)

Andrew DeYoung for “Life Goes By Too F***king Fast, It Really Does” — “The Chair Company” (HBO)

Lucia Aniello for “Hacks (Finale)” — “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Mary Lou Belli for “Give It Arrest” — “The Ms. Pat Show” (BET+)

Hiro Murai for “Welcome to Widow’s Bay!” — “Widow’s Bay” (Apple TV)

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson for “Team Building” — “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin for “Life Goes By Too F***king Fast, It Really Does” — “The Chair Company” (HBO)

Michael Patrick King and Lisa Kudrow for “Valerie Does It All” — “The Comeback” (HBO)

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky for “Hacks (Finale)” — “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Anthony King for “Mergers and Acquisitions” — “Jury Duty Presents: COmpany Retreat” (Prime Video)

Katie Dippold for “Welcome to Widow’s Bay!” — “Widow’s Bay” (Apple TV)

Outstanding Drama Series

“The Diplomat” (Netflix)

“The Gilded Age” (HBO)

“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” (HBO)

“Paradise” (Hulu)

“The Pitt” (HBO Max)

“Pluribus” (Apple TV)

“Slow Horses” (Apple TV)

“Your Friends and Neighbors” (Apple TV)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise” (Hulu)

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses” (Apple TV)

Mark Ruffalo, “Task” (HBO)

Rufus Sewell, “The Diplomat” (Netflix)

Noah Wyle, “The Pitt” (HBO Max)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Carrie Coon, “The Gilded Age” (HBO)

Chase Infiniti, “The Testaments” (Hulu)

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat” (Netflix)

Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus” (Apple TV)

Zendaya, “Euphoria” (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Patrick Ball, “The Pitt” (HBO Max)

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV)

Shawn Hatosy, “The Pitt” (HBO Max)

Gerran Howell, “The Pitt” (HBO Max)

Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses” (Apple TV)

Tom Pelphrey, “Task” (HBO)

Carlos-Manuel Vesga, “Pluribus” (Apple TV)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Taylor Dearden, “The Pitt” (HBO Max)

Fiona Dourif, “The Pitt” (HBO Max)

Allison Janney, “The Diplomat” (Netflix)

Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt” (HBO Max)

Sepideh Moafi, “The Pitt” (HBO Max)

Julianne Nicholson, “Paradise” (Hulu)

Karolina Wydra, “Pluribus” (Apple TV)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Colman Domingo, “Euphoria” (HBO)

Ernest Harden, “The Pitt” (HBO Max)

Jeff Hiller, “Pluribus” (Apple TV)

Jeff Kober, “The Pitt” (HBO Max)

Jonathan Pryce, “Slow Horses” (Apple TV)

Bradley Whitford, “The Diplomat” (Netflix)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Brittany Allen, “The Pitt” (HBO Max)

Tal Anderson, “The Pitt” (HBO Max)

Tina Ivlev, “The Pitt” (HBO Max)

Miriam Shor, “Pluribus” (Apple TV)

Merritt Wever, “The Gilded Age” (HBO)

Shailene Woodley, “Paradise” (Hulu)

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Salli Richardson for “My Mind Is Made Up” — “The Gilded Age” (HBO)

Hanelle M. Culpepper for “Exodus” — ”Paradise” (Hulu)

Noah Wyle for “12:00 p.m.” — “The Pitt” (HBO Max)

Vince Gilligan for “We Is Us” — “Pluribus” (Apple TV)

Saul Metzstein for “Scars” — “Slow Horses” (Apple TV)

Salli Richardson for “Out Beyond Ideas of Wrongdoing and Rightdoing, There Is a River” — “Task” (HBO)

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Peter Ackerman and Debora Cahn for “Amagansett” — “The Diplomat” (Netflix)

Kirsten Pierre-Geyfman and R. Scott Gemmill for “1:00 p.m.” — “The Pitt” (HBO Max)

Valerie Chu for “12:00 p.m.” — “The Pitt” (HBO Max)

Vince Gilligan for “We Is Us” — “Pluribus” (Apple TV)

Will Smith for “Scars” — “Slow Horses” (Apple TV)

Brad Ingelsby for “A Still Small Voice” — “Task” (HBO)

Outstanding Limited Series

“All Her Fault” (Peacock)

“The Beast in Me” (Netflix)

“Beef” (Netflix)

“DTF St. Louis” (HBO)

“Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette” (FX)

Outstanding Limited Series Actor

Riz Ahmed, “Bait” (Prime Video)

Jason Bateman, “Black Rabbit” (Netflix)

Charlie Hunnam, “Monster: The Ed Gein Story” (Netflix)

Oscar Isaac, “Beef” (Netflix)

Matthew Rhys, “The Beast in Me” (Netflix)

Outstanding Actress in a TV Movie/Limited Series

Claire Danes, “The Beast in Me” (Netflix)

Sally Field, “Remarkably Bright Creatures” (Netflix)

Carey Mulligan, “Beef” (Netflix)

Sarah Pidgeon, “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette” (FX)

Sarah Snook, “All Her Fault” (Peacock)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series

Jason Bateman, “DTF St. Louis” (HBO)

David Harbour, “DTF St. Louis” (HBO)

Richard Gadd, “Half Man” (HBO)

Charles Melton, “Beef” (Netflix)

Richard Jenkins, “DTF. St. Louis” (HBO)

Nick Offerman, “Death by Lightning” (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series

Linda Cardellini, “DTF St. Louis” (HBO)

Laurie Metcalf, “Monster: The Ed Gein Story” (Netflix)

Dakota Fanning, “All Her Fault” (Peacock)

Youn Yuh-jung, “Beef” (Netflix)

Joy Sunday, “DTF St. Louis” (HBO)

Constance Zimmer, “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette” (FX)

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series Directing

Jake Schreier for “It Will Stay This Way and You Will Obey” — “Beef” (Netflix)

Lee Sung Jin for “The Comfort, the Inexpressible Comfort” — “Beef” (Netflix)

Jason Bateman for “The Black Rabbits” — “The Black Rabbit” (Netflix)

Steven Conrad — “DTF St. Louis” (HBO)

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series

Megan Gallagher for “Episode 8” — “All Her Fault” (Peacock)

Gabe Rotter and Daniel Pearle for “Sick Puppy” — “The Beast in Me” (Netflix)

Lee Sung Jin for “All the Things We’re Never Going to Have” — “Beef” (Netflix)

Mike Makowsky — “Death By Lightning” (Netflix)

Steven Conrad — “DTF St. Louis” (HBO)

Outstanding Variety Series

“The Daily Show” (Comedy Central)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” (ABC)

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

“Dancing With the Stars” (ABC)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (MTV)

“Survivor” (CBS)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Traitors” (Peacock)

See the full list of Primetime Emmy nominations, including below-the-line categories, here.



