Rob Reiner Earns Posthumous Emmy Nomination for ‘The Bear’

Rob Reiner is once again an Emmy nominee.

In a bittersweet turn of events, Reiner earned a posthumous Emmy nomination Wednesday for his guest starring role as Albert Schnurr in the fourth season of FX’s “The Bear.” It marks the eighth overall nomination for the beloved actor and director of such films as “This is Spinal Tap,” “The Princess Bride” and “When Harry Met Sally…” In December, Reiner was found dead alongside his wife Michele Singer Reiner after suffering fatal stabbings, allegedly by their son Nick Reiner, who has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances.

Reiner earned his first Emmy nomination in 1972, for Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Comedy for his performance as Michael “Meathead” Stivic in Norman Lear’s landmark series “All in the Family.” He repeated the nomination the next year, and the year after that, he won. In 1975, he was nominated again for “All in the Family, this time for Outstanding Continuing Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, a category he won in 1978.

In 2024, Reiner picked up double nominations for his documentary “Albert Brooks: Defending My Life” — one for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special, the other for Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program.

Rob and Michele Reiner (Getty Images)

The actor/writer/filmmaker has a similarly strong history across awards programs. He got a 1992 Best Picture nomination at the Academy Awards for “A Few Good Men”; a 1989 Best Film nomination at the BAFTAs for “When Harry Met Sally…”; a trio of Directors Guild Awards nominations for “Stand By Me,” “A Few Good Men” and “When Harry Met Sally…”; nine Golden Globe nominations for acting and directing; three Producers Guild Awards nominations for “A Few Good Men,” “The American President” and “Albert Brooks: Defending My Life”; and even a Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Recording for “All in the Family” in 1972.

Reiner appears in the fourth season of “The Bear” as Albert Schnurr, a businessman who helps Ebraheim (Edwin Lee Gibson) formulate a new strategy for the titular restaurant’s beef sandwich window.

The Emmys will have another chance to recognize Reiner during next year’s awards season, as the actor appeared in HBO’s Larry David/Jeff Schaffer historical sketch series “Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness” in a guest appearance as George Washington.