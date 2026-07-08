‘The Pitt’ Jumps to 25 Emmy Nominations for Season 2, With 13 for Acting

“The Pitt” upped its showing with Emmy voters for its second season, jumping from 13 total nominations in 2025 to 25, the most of any series this year. Of those, 13 are from the acting categories.

That’s just one nod shy of the record 14 nods that “Succession” earned for a single season in 2022.

Last year, only three actors from “The Pitt” were nominated — and they all won. Noah Wyle, Katherine LaNasa and Shawn Hatosy all heard their names called on Wednesday (with Hatosy jumping from guest to supporting actor), as did five cast mates from the supporting categories, all first-time nominees: Taylor Dearden, Sepideh Moafi, Fiona Dourif, Patrick Ball and Gerran Howell.

The guest actor showing also leapt from one in 2025 (Hatosy) to five: Tal Anderson, Brittany Allen, Tina Ivlev, Jeff Kober and Ernest Harden Jr. all made the cut.

The show’s overall increase in noms is a clear reflection of the hospital drama’s massive growth in popularity. The uptick in nominations in the acting categories specifically was helped by HBO’s strategy of submitting 14 actors for consideration.

Perhaps most impressive are Allen and Kober, who self-submitted when they learned they were not one of HBO Max’s chosen 14. Voters took notice.

The full list of 2026 Emmy nominations is here.