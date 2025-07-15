Noah Wyle Scores First Emmy Nomination in 26 Years

Noah Wyle has returned to the scrubs — and the Emmys.

For the first time this century, Wyle once again finds himself among a cohort of Emmy nominees, earning a nod for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series on Tuesday for his work in “The Pitt.”

This will be Wyle’s first time in the lead category. Starting in 1995, Wyle had a five-year run at the Emmys, with annual nominations in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category for his work on “ER.” On that NBC series, Wyle played John Carter, who starts the series as a medical student on his first day at the ER.

Now Wyle stars on “The Pitt” as Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch, guiding his crew of medical students through a grueling day at a Pittsburgh teaching hospital. It’s a full-circle moment for Wyle’s career: Wyle is an EP alongside “ER” showrunner John Wells and fellow “ER” alum R. Scott Gemmill, “The Pitt”‘s creator and showrunner.

Wyle’s nomination is only part of a 13-nod first-season haul by “The Pitt.” Other nominations for the series include Katherine LaNasa for supporting actress in a drama, Shawn Hatosy for guest actor in a drama, contemporary makeup, prosthetic makeup and two directing nods.

Wyle’s biggest competition in the Lead Actor category is likely Adam Scott, nominated for Apple TV+’s “Severance.” Scott was previously nominated in the category in 2022 for that show’s first season, but lost to Lee Jung-jae for the first season of “Squid Game.” Lee was not nominated for the second season of “Squid Game.”

The 77th annual Primetime Emmy Awards will air live Sunday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+. Comedian Nate Bargatze will host.