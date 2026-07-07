Mariska Hargitay to Host 2026 Emmys

Mariska Hargitay will host the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards, NBC announced Tuesday. The celebration of the year’s best television will air live Sept. 14 on NBC and stream on Peacock at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

As the star of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” since 1999, Hargitay has a longstanding relationship with NBC. She has earned eight Emmy nominations for lead actress in a drama for her performance as the NYPD’s formidable Olivia Benson, and won once, in 2006.

“Bringing important stories into the light has been the heartbeat of my career. It’s my great honor to host the 78th Emmy Awards — in the 100th birthday year of my beloved NBC — and celebrate this extraordinary community of storytellers,” Hargitay said via statement. “Whether it’s an actor or a director, a costumer or a sound designer, we are all so privileged to take part in creating television that unites us. Regardless of how, where or when we watch, we are together in our laughter, our tears, our love of stories — and our delighted anticipation to see what happens next.”

“Mariska is one of television’s most beloved stars, whose talent, authenticity and extraordinary connection with audiences have made her an enduring force in our industry and in culture,” Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego said, also via statement. “We’re so delighted to have her join us as the host of this year’s Emmys telecast and know that she will create an unforgettable evening honoring the very best of television.”

In addition to playing Olivia Benson in the longest-running primetime live-action TV drama of all time, Hargitay also exec-produces the show and directs. In the fall, “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” will hit its 600th episode.

Hargitay also produced the Emmy-winning documentary “I Am Evidence” and directed the 2025 doc “My Mom Jayne,” an intimate look at her mother, Jayne Mansfield, and her own identity. She recently ended her run in the one-woman Broadway show “Every Brilliant Thing.”