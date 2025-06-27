Mariska Hargitay is set to tell the life story of her late mother, actress and Playboy model Jayne Mansfield, in her directorial debut “My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay.”

Through a series of interviews and film clips from her mother’s work in the ’50s and ’60s, as well as archival footage from her interview and talk show appearances, Harigitay unpacks Mansfield’s career, cultural impact and her own journey through grief after losing her mother in a tragic car accident when she was 3 years old. The “Law & Order” actress also makes a shocking confession: The man she knew as her father was not her biological father.

The film hits on Friday, and here’s everything you need to know about how to watch.

When does “My Mom Jayne” come out?

“My Mom Jayne” comes out on HBO Friday, June 27 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

Will “My Mom Jayne” be streaming?

Yes, it will be available to stream on Max at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Who will be featured in “My Mom Jayne”?

The documentary features Hargitay, Hargitay’s siblings Jayne Marie Mansfield, Mickey Hargitay, Jr., Zoltan Hargitay, and Tony Cimber; stepmother Ellen Hargitay; and Jayne Mansfield’s press secretary Raymond “Rusty” Strait.

What is “My Mom Jayne” about?

Here’s HBO Max’s official description for the film:

“In her feature film directorial debut—and the first time she has delved into her mother Jayne Mansfield’s story—Mariska Hargitay searches for the mother she never knew almost six decades after the Hollywood legend’s tragic death. Through intimate interviews and an extensive collection of never-before-seen photos and home movies, she grapples with her mother’s complicated public and private legacy, uncovering the surprising layers and depth of who Jayne was, not only to her fans, but also to those closest to her.”

Watch the trailer