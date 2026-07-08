2026 Emmy Nominations by Network: HBO Max Leads With 122 Nods

HBO Max dominated the 2025 Emmy nominations on Wednesday with a total of 122 nods, led by “Hacks” and “The Pitt.”

Following closely behind in second was Netflix with a total of 111 nominations, fueled by “Beef” and “The Beast in Me,” while Apple TV finished in third with 87 nominations, boosted by “Widow’s Bay” and “Pluribus.” Rounding out the major streamers were Prime Video with 28, Hulu with 22, Peacock with 18, Disney+ with 14, MGM+ with 11 and Paramount+ with 2.

When looking in total across its various brands, Disney had 125 nods, including 23 at FX. As for the broadcast networks, ABC topped the list with 40 nominations, followed by CBS with 32, NBC with 29 and Fox with 3. Elsewhere, YouTube nabbed a total of six nominations, MTV had 11 and Comedy Central had 8.

The 78th Primetime Awards will take place live at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 14. The show will air on NBC and Peacock and will be hosted by Mariska Hargitay.

Below is the full tally by network and streamer:

HBO Max – 122

Netflix – 111

Apple TV – 87

ABC – 40

FX – 23

Hulu – 22

Disney+ – 14

NBC – 29

CBS – 32

Peacock – 18

MGM+ – 11

Prime Video – 28

Comedy Central – 8

MTV – 11

Paramount+ – 2

Fox – 3

No network – 6

NatGeo – 12

YouTube – 6

PBS – 5

Bravo – 5

AMC – 1

Discovery Channel – 2

BBC America – 1

BET Networks/BET+ – 2

Adult Swim – 2

History – 1

Food Network – 1

Investigation Discovery – 1

Meta Quest – 1

VR Chat – 1

Vimeo – 1