Apple TV Boss Toasts ‘Widow’s Bay’ Emmys Love, Teases Possible Spinoffs

Apple TV has 87 reasons to celebrate on Emmy nomination day this year, as the streamer landed its highest tally of nominations yet — including a surprise haul for new horror-comedy series “Widow’s Bay” with 19 nods.

It’s a testament to the streamer’s quality over quantity approach to its programming slate; one that’s paying off as positive word of mouth turns its shows into cult favorites and big awards contenders year after year.

“It’s nice to see the variety of shows within that have been rewarded,” Apple TV head of programming Matt Cherniss told TheWrap, touting nods for 15 Apple series including “Widow’s Bay,” “Pluribus,” ”Margo’s Got Money Troubles” and “Your Friends and Neighbors.”

The platform’s 2026 showing is even more notable considering last year’s awards darling shows “Severance” and “The Studio” were not eligible this time around. But Cherniss expressed confidence that at least one of those shows would return in time for next year’s eligibility window, along with former comedy series winner “Ted Lasso,” whose fourth season premieres in August.

Below, the executive reacts to this year’s Emmy nomination haul and more. This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

TheWrap: Apple had another strong Emmys showing with 87 nominations this year, a testament to the streamer’s quality over quantity approach. How is it to see the strategy translate into awards recognition?

It’s great. I mean, this has been a few years running now, where we’ve been rewarded for this quality over quantity strategy. I think it’s something that we’re definitely committed to, and it’s nice to see the variety of shows within the group that have been rewarded for their work. I believe we had 15 shows out of 31 submissions. While I think the other shows also deserved to be acknowledged, it’s a great reflection of how people are enjoying the breadth of our slate.

“Widow’s Bay” blew predictions away with 19 total nominations after it built into a surprise Emmy contender. Were you sad not to premiere the show earlier so all episodes could be eligible?

You know, I think it’s always an interesting process. We want to find the best possible time to get the biggest audience for [a show], and sometimes that doesn’t always line up with awards deadlines. We’re really happy that we were able to achieve both and give it both a great place to launch, where we could give it all the support it deserved but also to get it in the awards consideration. I know it was down to the wire on a few of those for the season, but ultimately I think it all worked out.

We have a Season 2 green light and creator Katie Dippold is now under an overall deal at Apple. Star Matthew Rhys said he wants to shoot Seasons 2 and 3 at once. Can you please just green light five more seasons?

(Laughs) Nothing would make me happier than five more seasons of “Window’s Bay,” and I know Katie is already hard at work. Those episodes are also a labor of love for a lot of people, and they do take some time, but as soon as they’re ready, we will be excited to take them and give them to the audience.

And beyond that, Katie herself has talked about the possibilities being endless in the larger “Widow’s Bay” universe. How big would you want to see this world become, with spinoffs or otherwise?

As I said, as big as she can make it. I think it’s amazing that she has ideas about how to expand out the “Widow’s Bay” universe. It’s something we’re all for.

Olivia Munn, James Marsden and Jon Hamm in “Your Friends and Neighbors” Season 2 (Apple TV)

On the drama side, “Pluribus” scored a lot of big nominations, we got “Slow Horses,” which is pretty much a regular honoree with Emmy voters, and “Your Friends and Neighbors” surprised with a best drama series nomination. What do you make of that recognition?

Well, first of all, well deserved for all. I’d be taking all the shows as a group. They’re amazing shows. I think the audience really has enjoyed them and embraced them, embraced the characters and the tone and the spirit of them.

With “Pluribus,” Vince (Gilligan) is one of one. His vision is so singular that it is clearly undeniable. “Your Friends and Neighbors” is a show that the audience just can’t get enough of, and I think the journey through that world and those characters is something that everyone has really enjoyed.

It was also great to see “Margo’s Got Money Troubles” get a nomination (in comedy). David E. Kelley is such a pleasure to work with along with the entire team and Elle (Fanning). So, it was really fun to see that show in its first season get acknowledged all around. It’s a great day!

This year’s slate didn’t include Emmy heavy hitters “Severance” and “The Studio.” We know “The Studio” has been in production since the start of the year. Do you see both shows returning by the next Emmy cycle?

We’re working to get them on as soon as we can. I do believe that “The Studio” will be back in the next cycle, as well as “Ted Lasso,” which is coming on soon and we’re excited about.

Adam Scott and Britt Lower in “Severance.” (Apple TV+)

What about the timeline for “Severance?” What’s the update there?

No updates at this time. We’re still working on figuring out where the best place to land Season 3 will be.

You’ve mentioned “Ted Lasso” and “The Studio” — “Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed” with Tatiana Maslany is favorite of mine right now and surely will be in the conversation — and there’s plenty more Apple programming to come. What titles do you think will rise up this time next year?

Oh, there’s a lot of good stuff. I don’t know that I want to pick out any one individual show. It’s great that you’re enjoying “Maximum Pleasure.” It’s such a good show, and the audience is continuing to find it and it’s growing on our service, which is great to see.