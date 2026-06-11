‘Widow’s Bay’ Renewed for Season 2 as Katie Dippold Lands Overall Deal at Apple TV

Prepare to ditch Martha’s Vineyard for something spookier. Apple TV renewed its horror-comedy hit “Widow’s Bay” for a second season on Thursday. Not only that, but the streamer also set a new multi-year deal with the series’ creator, showrunner and executive producer Katie Dippold.

The news came ahead of Season 1’s finale, which will premiere on Apple TV June 17.

The critically acclaimed series comes from Dippold, who was previously known for her work on “Parks and Recreation.” Hiro Murai (“Atlanta,” “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”) also directs and executive produces the series, and Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”) both stars in and EPs the breakout show.

“From the moment audiences arrived in Widow’s Bay, they’ve been hooked on every eerie mystery, unexpected laugh and cursed secret that Katie, Hiro, Matthew and the entire team have created,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming at Apple TV. “It’s become one of those shows everyone’s talking about, and we’re thrilled to see audiences continue to embrace it. We can’t wait to return for another season.”

“Season 2 is about how everything is great on the island and there’s nothing to worry about,” said Dippold.

The series follows Mayor Tom Loftis (Rhys), a man desperate to bring tourists to his town and sell it as a cheery vacation destination despite its nonexistent Wi-fi, spotty cell service, superstitious locals and mysterious happenings. Most of Season 1 saw Loftis trying and failing to win over the locals. But against all odds, Loftis succeeded in his mission of bringing tourists to the town. The only problem is that the locals he spent so long dismissing are right as old legends once whispered over bar tops start happening again.

In addition to Rhys, “Widow’s Bay” stars Kate O’Flynn, Stephen Root, Kingston Rumi Southwick, Kevin Carroll and Dale Dickey. K Callan and Jeff Hiller are part of Season 1’s supporting cast.

“Widow’s Bay” comes from Apple Studios. Murai executive produces through his banner Chum Films alongside Carver Karaszewski, Claudia Shin and Rhys. Murai directed five episodes in the first season, with the other episodes in the season directed by Ti West, Sam Donovan and Andrew DeYoung.