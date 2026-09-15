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Hiro Murai Becomes First Asian Director to Win Emmy for Comedy Directing With Apple TV’s ‘Widow’s Bay’

This was Murai’s first best director win after 10 career nominations for shows spanning “Atlanta,” “Station Eleven” and “The Bear”

Hiro Murai accepts the Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series Award for "Widow's Bay" onstage during the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on Sept. 14, 2026 in Los Angeles. (Credit: Chloe Kern/WireImage)
Hiro Murai accepts the Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series Award for "Widow's Bay" onstage during the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on Sept. 14, 2026 in Los Angeles. (Credit: Chloe Kern/WireImage)
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Hiro Murai made Emmys history Monday after becoming the first Asian director to win in the Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series category for Apple TV’s “Widow’s Bay.”

Murai is also the third Asian director to win in any Emmy category, following Lee Sung Jin for the first season of “Beef” and Hwang Dong-hyuk for the first season of “Squid Game.”

Other nominees in the category included Randall Einhorn (“Abbott Elementary”), Christopher Storer (“The Bear”), Andrew DeYoung (“The Chair Company”), Lucia Aniello (“Hacks”) and Mary Lou Belli (“The Ms. Pat Show”).

Hiro Murai attends Apple's "Widow's Bay" New York Premiere at Regal Union Square on April 22, 2026 in New York City. (Rob Kim/Getty Images)
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Over the course of his career, Murai has been nominated for a total of 10 Emmys, including direction for “Atlanta” and “Station Eleven.” In addition to his comedy directing win for “Widow’s Bay,” Murai previously won as an executive producer on the first season of “The Bear.”

In total, “Widow’s Bay” won a total of 14 Emmys and was nominated for 19 awards. Other wins include Outstanding Comedy Series, Matthew Rhys for Outstanding Lead Actor, Kate O’Flynn for Outstanding Supporting Actress, Stephen Root for Outstanding Supporting Actor and Betty Gilpin for Outstanding Guest Actress.

“Katie Dippold, thank you for being brilliant and letting me ride shotgun,” Murai said in his acceptance speech. “I’m so proud of everything we did. And most of all, I just want to thank my family and my partner Emma. I love you. Thank you.”

Check out the full winners list here.

The "Widow's Bay" cast, writers and producers accept the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series
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Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi is a TV Business reporter at TheWrap, writing about the programming, executives and trends in the television and streaming industries. Prior to joining the TheWrap in November 2022, he spent four years at Fox Business as a production assistant and a reporter on its digital team. He has a Bachelor of Science in…

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