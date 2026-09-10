Mariska Hargitay Previews ‘Loose New Experience’ as Emmys Host

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

After being on the receiving end at the Emmys for over two decades, TV icon Mariska Hargitay is switching positions to take on hosting duties for the 78th ceremony on Monday — a gig she said has opened up a “loose new experience” for her.

“This was such an exciting opportunity because, doing ‘SVU,’ it’s a very certain lane that I’m in and certain things that I get to do,” Hargitay told TheWrap on Thursday.

“As extraordinary as it is to play Olivia Benson, I always actually thought that my career would start and continue in comedy, so it’s just so fun to have that loose new experience,” Hargitay continued. “I get to do so many fun things in this that I just wanted to do them all.”

Jeannae Rouzan-Clay, Dionne Harmon, Jesse Collins, Mariska Hargitay, Jen Neal, and Cris Abrego attend the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards Press Preview at L.A. LIVE on September 10, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Hargitay’s vivacious spirit had a significant hand in crafting the show’s vibe, according to EP Dionne Harmon of Jesse Collins Entertainment. “If your hosts are a little more sarcastic and dry, your show tends to have that energy. This show truly is a representation of who Mariska is and everything she brings.”

That includes the monologue to kick off the night, which producers revealed Hargitay prepared for alongside writers who met with her on the “SVU” set.

“She loves TV. She wants to have fun. She wants people to laugh,” Collins told TheWrap. “She cares about everybody in the audience, and those were in our initial meetings with her … that she wanted to make sure people felt whether they’re in the theater or they’re watching at home.”

“She didn’t want there to feel like there was a divide, whether you’re in the building or whether you’re watching at home,” EP Jeannae Rouzan-Clay added. “I think she wants everyone that loves television to feel like they’re all here and celebrating this medium.”

And there’s a lot to celebrate: the ceremony will mark the 50th anniversary of “Charlie’s Angels” as Cheryl Ladd, Jaclyn Smith and Kate Jackson take the stage, as well as the upcoming 30th anniversary of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” with Sarah Michelle Gellar and David Boreanaz reuniting on stage. The NBCUniversal synergy is also on full display with Boreanaz also promoting NBC’s upcoming “Rockford Files” reboot.

“There’s a lot to celebrate and there’s a lot to recognize, and a lot of folks to remember on Monday, so we hope to achieve all of it,” TV Academy chair Cris Abrego told TheWrap.

The Emmys are likely gearing up to honor Catherine O’Hara, who died in January, with on-screen children Dan Levy, Annie Murphy and Macaulay Culkin confirmed as presenters. TV legends that died this year will be honored during this year’s “In Memoriam” segment, which the producers announced Thursday will feature folk singer Noah Kahan singing Simon and Garfunkel’s “Bridge over Troubled Water.”

“We felt like he was the right choice. We wanted … a fresh voice,” Collins said. “He’s definitely a movement — you see what he’s selling in terms of tickets. He’s doing stadiums, and we wanted to do a classic record, and his voice just fit so beautifully with ‘Bridge over Trouble Water’ that we just knew it was going to be a moment.”

This year’s awards have already been surrounded with some controversy after the TV Academy cut seven categories from Monday’s primetime Emmys and moved them to last week’s Creative Arts Emmys, which the TV Academy has been calling “Nights 1 and 2” of the celebration.

The switch received some backlash from the WGA and meant some pretty significant star power — including Linda Cardellini and David Harbour who won supporting actor and actress in a limited series or movie — won’t be on display during Monday’s Emmys, though both actors are also confirmed as presenters and will likely get their moment to shine then.

“We’re trying to create more time, more entertainment,” Abrego said. “We know this night is incredibly special for all of us in the industry, but we share it with the audience. We want the audience to have an equal and as great as experience too.”

“I think it’s just trying to allow everything else to breathe,” Collins said. “It was just tough decisions that were made collectively, but hopefully people will feel like in the end that they love the show.”

Abrego revealed shortening the ceremony from 26 categories to 19 had been in the works for 20 years, but TV Academy president and CEO Maury McIntyre noted they “always want to have a dialog with the community.”

“We’ve been having conversations, we will continue to have conversations as we think about the future,” McIntyre told TheWrap. “Let’s see what happens on the show on Monday. I think everyone’s going to have a great time, and it’s going to be a great show.”

The future of the Emmys telecast is also looming over TV’s biggest night, with the contract for the wheel — which rotates annually around the broadcast networks — set to expire in 2o27.

“We’re definitely having conversations … we have incredible partners like NBC today, and so we’re having a lot of conversations,” Abrego said. “We just want to find the right place and the right home for the future of the Emmys. Right now, we’re focused on Monday.”