Emmys 2026: Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Sally Field and David Harbour Among Star-Studded List of Presenters

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Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Sally Field and David Harbour are among the first wave of celebrities announced as presenters for the 78th annual Emmy Awards on Monday.

They’ll be joined by a star-studded list of presenters, with also includes Odessa A’zion, David Boreanaz, Linda Cardellini, Macaulay Culkin, Alan Cumming, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jon Hamm, Marcello Hernández, Kate Jackson, Peter Krause, Cheryl Ladd, Dan Levy, Julianna Margulies, Annie Murphy, Niecy Nash-Betts, Keke Palmer, Amanda Peet, Amy Poehler, Rachel Sennott and Jaclyn Smith. Additional presenters are still incoming.

There are several nominees within the list, including Zendaya who’s up for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her performance in “Euphoria,” a category she won in 2022.

But “DTF St. Louis” stars Cardellini and Harbour already scored wins during Night 2 of the Emmys last weekend, as did Cumming, who already won the outstanding host for a reality or reality competition program.

Also on the presenter list is “Schitt’s Creek” alum Levy and Murphy, perhaps queuing up for a tribute for Catherine O’Hara, who died in January.

The 78th Emmy Awards are hosted by Mariska Hargitay, who scored two Emmys last weekend for “My Mom Jayne: A Film By Mariska Hargitay.” The documentary, produced and directed by Hargitay, won both outstanding documentary or nonfiction special as well as outstanding directing for a documentary/nonfiction program.

Hargitay executive produces the Emmys telecast alongside Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay of Jesse Collins Entertainment.

The 78th Emmy Awards will broadcast live from the Peacock Theater on Monday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.