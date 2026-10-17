Carrot Top Breaks Silence on Suicide Attempt, Plans to Return to Comedy

Comedian Carrot Top broke his silence nearly a month after attempting to take his own life.

The comedian, whose real name is Scott Thompson, took to Instagram on Saturday to thank fans for their support following his suicide attempt and subsequent hospitalization.

“I’m truly overwhelmed by the outpouring of love, support, prayers, and well wishes I’ve received over the past couple of weeks. Every message, text, and kind thought has meant more to me than you know,” he wrote. “While I haven’t been able to respond to everyone individually, please know that I’ve felt your love and appreciate each and every one of you from the bottom of my heart. Thank you for being there for me during this time. It truly means the world to me!”

The caption ended with a note that his comedy show at the Luxor Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas would return on Monday, Oct. 19. He has been performing there since 2005. In fact, Thompson has one of the longest-running residencies in Las Vegas.

Fans and famous faces flooded the comments section. Comedian Jay Mohr wrote, “LOVE LOVE LOVE,” while actress Hannah Einbinder simply wrote, “Love you Scott.”

On Sept. 18, TMZ reported that 61-year-old Thompson had been rushed to the hospital in Las Vegas, resulting in the cancellation of his evening performance at the Luxor hotel. The outlet reported that Thompson had attempted suicide that day. While speaking with TheWrap, Thompson’s representative did not give a reason for the comedian’s hospitalization.

“Mr. Thompson is recovering in the hospital and is receiving the care and support he needs,” his representative, Jami Schlicher, told TheWrap later that evening. “His family and those closest to him are deeply grateful for the concern, prayers and respectfully ask for privacy.”

Thompson, known for his over-the-top prop comedy, vibrant red hair and long-running presence in Las Vegas, got his big break in 1991, when he appeared on the comedy showcase series “Comic Strip Live” and the talent competition show “Star Search.”

He went on to make numerous appearances in TV shows and specials, including “Scrubs,” “Larry the Cable Guy’s Christmas Spectacular,” “Space Ghost Coast to Coast,” “Reno 911!” and “George Lopez.”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.